AAP claims BJP offered Rs. 20 crore to 4 MLAs

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 24, 2022, 04:21 pm 3 min read

AAP MLAs were allegedly offered cash to defect or face Manish Sisodia's fate, who was recently raided by the CBI.

Amid the political tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Delhi liquor policy, the AAP on Wednesday claimed that the saffron party offered Rs. 20 crore to four of its MLAs to switch sides. AAP MLAs were allegedly offered cash to defect or face Manish Sisodia's fate, who was recently raided by the CBI. Here's more on the allegations.

Why does this story matter?

The CBI raided Sisodia last week regarding alleged corruption in the Delhi liquor policy.

Allegations over the recently dropped policy have triggered a dispute between the Delhi government and Lieutenant-Governor (LG) VK Saxena, who had sought a CBI investigation into it.

More importantly, a recent trend of opposition leaders being raided by government agencies has raised concerns about their misuse by the Centre.

Attempt to bring down AAP by hook or by crook

Addressing the media in Delhi, senior AAP leaders alleged that the BJP was trying to bring down their government "by hook or by crook." Five senior leaders slammed the BJP for attempting to bribe the MLAs with cash or threaten them with CBI action. "The BJP tried to make an Eknath Shinde out of Deputy-CM Sisodia, but failed," Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

What has the AAP alleged?

Singh said that four AAP MLAs- Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Somnath Bharati, and Kuldeep Kumar- had been approached by BJP leaders. The MLAs were offered Rs. 20 crore if they join BJP, and Rs. 25 crore if they brought other MLAs, Singh claimed. He added, "BJP members threatened AAP MLAs...They said take our offer of Rs. 20 crore or face CBI cases like Sisodia."

Watch: AAP makes big claim against BJP

BJP ने AAP के 4 MLAs को दिया Offer-



भाजपा में आओ ₹20 Crore लो

दूसरे MLA तोड़ कर लाओ ₹25 करोड़ लो



एक तरफ़ CM @ArvindKejriwal हैं जो India को नंबर 1 बनाने के मिशन में लगे हैं; दूसरी तरफ़ PM Modi हैं जो दूसरी पार्टियों को तोड़ने में लगे हैं



—AAP MP @SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/t3NqwYKZsW — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 24, 2022

AAP is turning operation lotus to…

After the MLAs narrated their stories of the Rs. 20 crore offer, Singh said, "A BJP leader told me that no matter what, we will bring down the Delhi government." However, the AAP is turning BJP's 'operation lotus' to operation bogus', he added.

Won't bow down, says Sisodia

Earlier this week, Sisodia alleged that the BJP had contacted him to join the party saying all cases against him would be closed. "I want to say to the BJP- I am the descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but won't bow down in front of the corrupt," he tweeted. The leader stressed that all cases against him are false.

What is the CBI probing?

The CBI is looking into three allegations: The new policy resulted in a massive loss for the public coffers. Retail outlets were given to ineligible players. The AAP government reportedly profited from kickbacks and "commissions." On July 30, Sisodia, who oversees the excise department, announced a reversal of the policy and stated that starting August 1, only government establishments would sell alcohol in Delhi.