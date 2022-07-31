Politics

After 'Operation Lotus' barb, Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand cash-laden MLAs

After 'Operation Lotus' barb, Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand cash-laden MLAs

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 31, 2022, 11:32 am 3 min read

Congress says 'game plan to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra,' BJP says money with MLAs is proof of corruption in Jharkhand government.

Congress has suspended its three Jharkhand MLAs, who were caught in West Bengal with pile of cash in their vehicle. Initially, the party linked it to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Operation Lotus," claiming that the MLAs were paid to bring down the state government. The BJP, however, stated that the recovered money is evidence of corruption in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress coalition government.

Context Why does this story matter?

The term "Operation Lotus" was coined in 2008 when the BJP was accused of inciting several opposition lawmakers to defect and join its ranks in order to ensure the stability of its Karnataka government under BS Yediyurappa.

Since 2014, the term has gained currency after the BJP was successfully able to topple several opposition governments in states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, etc.

Fact Money recovered to be counted using machines: Official

There has been no reaction from the three MLAs—Irfan Ansari of Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap of Khijri, and Naman Bixal Kongari of Kolebira—being interrogated about the money's source by the Howrah Rural police. Officials stated that note-counting devices will be required to determine the amount. Notably, the Maharashtra government was recently replaced after a Shiv Sena dissident group, backed by the BJP, deposed Uddhav Thackeray.

Statement Congress statement over the development

"It's in the BJP's nature to try and destabilize any government that's not theirs. The same has been done against CM Hemant Soren's government," Jharkhand's Congress chief Bandhu Tirkey reportedly stated. "The only reason the MLAs were given money is to make the government fall," he added. "The BJP's 'Operation Lotus' in Jharkhand stands exposed...in Howrah," tweeted Congress's national communications chief Jairam Ramesh.

Twitter Post Here's the video of the incident

#WATCH | Three MLAs of Congress from Jharkhand namely Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira were nabbed by the police with huge amounts of cash. pic.twitter.com/VCH06cMr33 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

Quote Game plan is what they did in Maharashtra: Ramesh

The JMM (30) and Congress (17) have 47 members in the 82-member Jharkhand Assembly, slightly above the majority level, with assistance from others, whereas BJP is the main opposition party with 25 MLAs. "The game plan of 'Hum Do' in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra (where Congress and NCP were partners) by installing E-D duo (sic)," Ramesh emphasized.

BJP's response Corruption is on the rise in Jharkhand: BJP

However, Aditya Sahu, General Secretary of the Jharkhand BJP, stated that the money recovered is evidence of JMM-Congress corruption. "Ever since they came to power, corruption is on the rise. They use public money for other purposes," he stated. Dilip Ghosh, a top West Bengal BJP politician, connected the Howrah incident to corruption in Jharkhand. "Corrupt parties...are trying to escape...by opposing...investigating agencies," he stated.

TMC There are murmurs of possible toppling of Jharkhand government: TMC

Even before Jharkhand's parties responded, West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress tweeted about "murmurs of horse-trading and the possible toppling of the Jharkhand government." Notably, West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee recently accused the BJP of attempting to force a change of government in Jharkhand following the recent shift in Maharashtra. The BJP has given no explicit response to the allegation yet.