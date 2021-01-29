Schools in Delhi will be reopening for Classes IX and XI from next Friday, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday. Sisodia said colleges, degree, and diploma institutes will also be allowed to open. Schools have remained shut since March last year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. They had reopened for Classes X and XII earlier this month.

Details Physical attendance not compulsory, says Sisodia

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said, "Schools for Classes IX and XI students, as well as colleges and degree diploma institutions, will reopen in Delhi from February 5, following COVID protocols." "The students will attend classes in a staggered manner and with the permission of parents," he said. Students will attend classes with parental consent, and physical attendance is not compulsory, he added.

Recent news Schools reopened for Classes X, XII on January 18

Schools across India were closed last year when the nationwide lockdown came into force on March 25, 2020. The central government had allowed state/union territory governments to reopen schools from October 15 with certain conditions, however, keeping the outbreak in mind, schools continue to remain shut in many regions. On January 18, Delhi had allowed schools to reopen for Classes X and XII.

Outbreak How bad is the outbreak in Delhi?