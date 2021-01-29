The Haryana government on Friday suspended mobile internet services across 14 districts until Saturday evening. The move is aimed at limiting the spread of fake news amid the farmers' agitation, which had taken a violent turn earlier in the day at the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana. Singhu border is the most prominent location of the farmers' protest that has gone on for months.

Order Internet suspended till 5 pm tomorrow

The state government has ordered the suspension of mobile internet (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS) and SMS services in Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Rewari, and Rohtak districts. The suspension will remain effective for 24 hours until 5 pm on Saturday. Apart from voice calling, SMS services will remain active for banking and mobile recharge, the order stated.

Information Internet suspension extended in Sonipat, Jhajjar, Palwal

In Sonipat, Jhajjar, and Palwal districts—where these services had already been suspended—the suspension has been extended till 5 pm on Saturday. "Any person found guilty of violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions," the order stated.

Reason 'Likelihood of disturbance of law and order, public peace, tranquility'

The order—signed by Rajeev Arora, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in the Haryana government—stated, "Provocative misinformation and fake news on social media regarding ongoing farmers' agitation has been rampant across...various districts of Haryana and there is a likelihood of disturbance of law and order, public peace, and tranquility in some districts of the state by protesters, agitators, miscreants, and anti-social elements."

Recent news Anti-farmer group stirred violence at Singhu border earlier today

Earlier on Friday, a police officer was stabbed at the Singhu border. Reportedly, local residents had clashed with farmers protesting at the site demanding that the area be cleared. The locals accused the farmers of insulting the National Flag, PTI reported. The police used teargas shelling and baton-charging to disperse the crowd. At least two people, including a cop, were reportedly injured in the violence.

R-Day chaos Protesting farmers accused of insulting National Flag on Republic Day