Politics

Gandhis fly abroad as Congress searches for next party president

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 24, 2022, 02:33 pm 3 min read

Indian National Congress (INC) president Sonia Gandhi will be flying abroad for a medical checkup on Wednesday with her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for an undisclosed period. The unexpected trip comes at a time when the Congress has announced it will be electing a new party head soon. As per reports, the party will decide the election date later this week.

Context Why does this story matter?

Congress has been witnessing internal churning for months, with many senior leaders leaving key posts or resigning altogether.

Last week, senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma resigned from key posts in poll-bound states of J&K and Himachal Pradesh.

Rahul resigned as the president after a major defeat in the 2019 elections, and Sonia has been at the helm of affairs since.

Details Sonia to visit abroad for medical check-up

Sonia will be traveling abroad with Rahul and Priyanka for an undisclosed period, the Congress party said. Senior leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Sonia Gandhi will be traveling abroad for medical check-ups. She will also visit her ailing mother before returning to New Delhi." Her trip has heightened speculations about the election of the next party president in the run-up to the 2024 polls.

Quote 'President polls schedule meeting on August 28'

The Congress Working Committee will be holding a virtual meeting on August 28th to approve the dates for the election of the next Congress president, General Secretary KC Venugopal said on Wednesday. Sonia is also expected to preside over the CWC meeting. Congress has to elect a new president by September 20. "Exact dates for the electrons will be announced soon," Ramesh said.

Twitter Post Congress begins presidential election process

A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress President. Congress President Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting: Congress General Secretary incharge of Org, KC Venugopal pic.twitter.com/LE2yPsCBbC — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Elections Rajasthan CM refutes claims of president post offer

After speculations about Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot being offered the president post, he refuted the claims on Wednesday. As per The Hindu, Sonia chaired a closed-door meeting with Gehlot and asked him to head the party. However, Gehlot clarified, "I'm hearing this from the media. I don't know about this. I'm fulfilling duties that have been assigned to me," NDTV reported.

President RaGa refuses to take up party presidency

Meanwhile, reportedly, Rahul has also refused to take up the charge. "If Rahul does not become the Congress president, it will be a disappointment for Congressmen in the country," Gehlot said earlier this week. Senior leaders also said that Rahul can't be "forced" to take over as president. With Sonia's illness and Rahul's refusal, Congress may get a non-Gandhi chief.