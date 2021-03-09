Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today presented the annual Budget 2021-2022 of the Delhi government in the legislative Assembly. Several schemes dedicated to medical infrastructure, COVID-19 vaccination, and education, have been announced. "I am presenting the Budget at a time when the country is celebrating its 75th year of independence," Sisodia said in the Assembly on Tuesday. Here are more details on this.

This year, the Budget is worth Rs. 69,000 crore

"By 2047, the per capita income of a Delhiite should be the same as that of a person sitting in Singapore, we are working toward that. This year, the Budget is worth Rs. 69,000 crore (sic)," Sisodia said in his speech.

Increase in hospital beds in all COVID-19 facilities

Sisodia expressed gratitude toward the medical fraternity including doctors, nurses, and frontline workers, "who have worked around the clock to fight the deadly pandemic." He also promised an increase in hospital beds in all COVID-19 facilities in the National Capital. "From here on, the Capital will see an increase in the number of hospital beds in all COVID-19 facilities," he was quoted as saying.

National Flag at 500 spots across the city

Further, the Delhi government will celebrate 75 weeks of Independence from March 12 by organizing programs in honor of Bhagat Singh and putting the National Flag at 500 spots across the city, Sisodia announced.

Delhi will also soon have its first Sainik School

Delhi will also soon have its first Sainik School, said Sisodia. Separately, in order to ease the process of medical treatment for minor diseases, the Delhi government will be opening "Mohalla Clinics" across the city. In fact, to help middle-class women get better treatment, "Vishesh Mohalla Clinic" will be opened in Delhi.

Rs. 9,934 crore allocated for health

An amount of Rs. 9,934 crore has been allocated for the health sector in the 2021 Budget which equals about 14% of the entire budget. Rs. 50 crore have been set aside for the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

One-fourth of the Budget allocated to education

One-fourth of the entire Budget, amounting to Rs. 16,377 crore, has been allocated to the education sector. Under this, the Delhi government plans to open 100 "schools of excellence." Delhi will also start a virtual model school, Sisodia said today. A new Delhi Law University will be opened and teacher training will be given special attention, the Deputy CM announced.

Rs. 3,090 crore for power subsidies

A total of Rs. 3,090 crore have been allocated for power subsidies. 90% of households in Delhi are availing power subsidies and they have also been extended to farmers and lawyers, Sisodia said. Rs. 521 crore have been allocated for promoting art and culture in Delhi, he added. The government also plans to add 1,000 active buses in the city.

Government aims to operate 11,000 buses in Delhi in future