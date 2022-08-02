Politics

'National Herald' case: ED raids 12 locations after questioning Gandhis

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 02, 2022, 03:37 pm 3 min read

Raids are underway at 12 locations connected to the National Herald newspaper

Days after the questioning of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly is conducting raids at multiple locations on Tuesday as part of the National Herald case. The probe agency is searching 12 locations connected to the newspaper, including its headquarters in Delhi. The ED is also raiding premises linked to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that reportedly runs National Herald.

Context Why does this story matter?

The high-profile National Herald case came to light in 2013 when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint before a trial court.

He accused top Congress leaders of cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of AJL by Young Indian (YI).

To note, the National Herald was a newspaper founded by Jawaharlal Nehru along with other freedom fighters in 1938.

Raids Properties to be attached after raids

Officials said raids are underway at 12 locations connected to National Herald under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA). The probe agency hopes to gather additional evidence with regard to the money trail in the case by investigating locations in several states. The ED is likely to attach properties connected to the case once the searches are over, NDTV reported.

Twitter Post ED raids underway at multiple locations

Delhi | ED raids are underway at multiple locations in Delhi pertaining to alleged National Herald money laundering case pic.twitter.com/fUmD1YxI9a — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

Reaction 'Attack on India's principal opposition'

Congress retorted to the raids by calling them an attempt to sideline crucial questions on India's ongoing economic crisis. Party spokesperson Syed Naseer Hussain termed it an attempt to humiliate those asking uncomfortable questions, adding they "will not bow down." Senior leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted a strongly-worded statement, saying, "We strongly condemn this vendetta politics against those who speak up against the Modi government."

Twitter Post Congress reacts to ED raids

The raids on Herald House, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg are a part of the continued attack against India’s principal opposition—Indian National Congress.



We strongly condemn this vendetta politics against those who speak up against the Modi Govt.



You cannot silence us! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 2, 2022

Questioning Development comes days after questioning of Gandhis

The ED is also searching the newspaper's headquarters: Herald House on New Delhi's Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg This comes days after party president Sonia Gandhi underwent questioning over three days and answered over 100 questions. Early last month, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi appeared at the ED office for five days and reportedly answered 150 questions as part of the investigation under the case.

Case What do we know about the case?

The Gandhis are accused of fraud and theft of funds in the purchase of the newspaper. They are accused of obtaining National Herald assets by purchasing the former publishers of the newspaper through YI, in which they had an 86% share. Notably, the Ministry of Finance is also examining a tax evasion appeal in the case, which Congress claims was closed in 2015.