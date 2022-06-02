Hardik Patel puts speculations to rest, indicates entry into BJP
Hardik Patel, who left the Congress last week, confirmed his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, putting speculations to rest. He tweeted this morning that he is going to "start a new chapter" and will work as a "small soldier" under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. On queries joining the BJP, Patel had said last week, "Why shouldn't it be?"
- Patel had joined the Congress right before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
- He was made the working president of the Gujarat Congress—a post he alleged had little meaning in the party.
- Recently, Patel had asserted that if he joined the BJP, it would not be on the condition that cases filed against him during the 2015 Patidar movement be dropped.
Patel resigned from the Congress last week and said he was sure his decision would be welcomed by his colleagues and the people of Gujarat. "I believe that with this step, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in the future," Patel wrote on Twitter and shared his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
Despite several attempts to "steer the Congress in the right direction, it has constantly been working against the interests of the country and the society," the 28-year-old leader had said. Congress "has been rejected in virtually every state because they have no roadmap to present to the people". The disgruntled leader further said that Congress can't be an alternative to leading the state.
Patel had earlier kept the option open of joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is riding high after clinching Punjab in the last assembly elections. "Their (the AAP's) strategy is definitely better than the Congress'. That's what I was tired of telling the Congress," Patel had said while questioning his old party's tactics.
Patel's post from December last year, in which he slammed the BJP for its "dirty politics," demonstrates the six-month turnaround. "Sardar Patel's dream was to empower farmers. Every Congress worker will work towards fulfilling this dream, and will fight against the dirty politics of BJP and RSS," he had said on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's death anniversary.