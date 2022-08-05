Politics

Convince people there's no 'setting' with Banerjee: Roy to Modi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 05, 2022

Trinamool Congress rubbished the claims made by Tathagata Roy about Modi-Mamata meeting.

Ex-Meghalaya governor and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Tathagata Roy on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his proposed meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee. Roy took to Twitter and asked PM Narendra Modi to convince the people that there is no 'setting' between him and Banerjee.

"Kolkata is agog with the apprehension of a 'setting'. Which means a secret understanding between Modiji and Mamata, whereby the thieves of Trinamool and/or the murderers of BJP workers would go scot-free," Roy wrote on Twitter and tagged the PM's Twitter account and his official handle. "Please convince us that there wud be no such 'setting' @narendramodi @PMOIndia," Roy tweeted.

Kolkata is agog with apprehension of a ‘setting’. Which means a secret understanding between Modiji and Mamata, whereby the thieves of Trinamool and/or the murderers of BJP workers would go scot-free. Please convince us that there wud be no such ‘setting’ @narendramodi @PMOIndia — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) August 5, 2022

"Mamata Banerjee uses her meetings with PM Modi to send out a message that "a setting has been made," said BJP's Dilip Ghosh after the Bengal CM landed in Delhi for the meeting. "Mamata Banerjee uses these meetings to send out a signal that a setting has been made. The Centre should realize this and not fall for it," Ghosh said.

Following the speculation and allegations, TMC also reacted and trashed the claims made by some political leaders. "Those are wild allegations our adversaries keep making," Trinamool Congress's Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said, rubbishing the claims.