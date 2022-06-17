Career

#ModiJideferNEETUG: Why medical aspirants making NEET postponement hashtag trend?

NEET UG 2022 surrounds controversy as students launch an online campaign to defer exam dates.

As the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the dates for the NEET UG exam 2022 (17 July), aspirants from across the nation flooded Twitter with requests to delay the exam. # MODIJIdeferNEETUG trended on social media as candidates urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the entrance exam dates. Why are students requesting a postponement of the medical entrance exam? Here are the details.

Context Why does this story matter?

The National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) for medical students is one of the most important undergraduate entrance examinations.

The medical entrance exam will follow an exam format, with students having 3 hours and 20 minutes to complete the exam, which will comprise 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Aspirants want the deferment of the NEET-UG 2022 exam for several reasons.

NEET Counseling ended in March, CBSE exam concluded on June 15

The students claimed that NEET-UG 2021 counseling ended in March, giving them only three months to revise the whole syllabus. Furthermore, aspirants taking the NEET for the first time stated that they will have a very limited window to focus solely on NEET UG 2022 because the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 board examinations concluded only on June 15.

Reason NEET UG 2022 clashing with CUET 2022 and JEE sessions

The overlap between the NEET and other national-level entrance exams is a further concern for NEET candidates. Students who are also applying for undergraduate courses through the Common University Entrance Test (1st and 2nd week of July) for central universities, JEE Main Session 2 (July 21), and NEET 2022 may not have enough time to focus on the medical entrance exam.

Fact Medical students urge to postpone NEET by 4-6 weeks

Medical students contended that the upcoming academic session is set to begin only in February next year. Therefore, instead of reserving six months just for the counseling process, the NTA and concerned authorities should provide an additional 40 to 60 days to prepare for exams. Aspirants demanded that NEET 2022 dates be pushed by at least four to six weeks.

Context 10,000 students wrote to NTA, authorities have yet to respond

Candidates from across the country have tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, requesting that the exam be postponed. Over 10,000 people had previously written to the NTA, expressing their dissatisfaction with the current situation. The authorities have yet to respond to any requests for the exam to be postponed. Meanwhile, the NEET UG application correction window closed on June 16.