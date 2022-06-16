Career

Which IITs, IIMs have churned out most Indian unicorn founders?

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 16, 2022, 03:02 pm 3 min read

Majority of Indian unicorn founders are IIT-Delhi alumni.

India recently crossed the milestone of 100 unicorns. The country's start-up ecosystem is the third-largest in the world, just behind the United States (US) and China. Unicorns are start-ups that are run by private players and have a valuation of US$1 billion or above. So, where do the founders of these unicorns come from and what are their educational qualifications? Let's read further:

IITs, IIMs 85% founders of unicorns are engineering graduates

According to a report in The Print, most founders of the unicorns are graduates of the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), and those from the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) are not left behind. Bigbasket, Flipkart, Byju's, PayTM, Ola, Oyo, Blinkit (formerly Grofers), MakeMyTrip, Nykaa, and others are part of the unicorn ecosystem and interestingly most of the founders (read 85%) are engineering graduates.

Alumni association IIT-D environment conducive for start-up ecosystem to thrive

IIT Delhi's alumni network's list mentions that a majority of these founders are IIT Delhi graduates, followed by IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Madras. A former president of the IIT Delhi Alumni Association, Rohit Koshy, believes that the Institute's environment is conducive for the start-up ecosystem to thrive and gives students the advantage of being close to the civil service community.

Academics IIT-D alumni who made it big

Academically, too, IIT-D has a lot to offer to the students who want to venture into the start-up model such as the entrepreneurship program that lets students get familiar with the start-up culture, Koshy says. IIT-D alumni who made it big include Flipkart's Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal; Meesho's Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, Zomato's Deepinder Goyal, Gaurav Gupta, and Pankaj Chaddah, among others.

Unicorns IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur alumni also founders of popular start-ups

Ola Cabs founders Ankit Bhati and Bhavish Aggarwal; CitiusTech's Jagdish Moorjani and Rizwan Koita are IIT-Bombay alumni. Glance's Naveen Tewari; ShareChat's Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh, and Farid Ahsan; and Urban Company's Abhiraj Singh Bhal and Varun Khaitan are from IIT-Kanpur. Urban Company's other partner in Raghav Chandra from the University of California. Rivigo was founded by IIT-Kanpur's Deepak Garg with IIT-D's Gazal Kalra.

Nykaa, FirstCry Unicorns from IIMs

Among other well-known unicorns, some are management graduates as well. Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar and FirstCry's Supam Maheshwari are from IIM-Ahmedabad. On the other hand, PayTM's founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Akshay Khanna are neither from any IIT nor from IIM. Both are from Delhi College of Engineering (now known as Delhi Technological University). In fact, Maheshwari also got an engineering degree from DCE.

Edtech start-up PhysicsWallah: India's 101st unicorn

India's 101st unicorn--edtech start-up PhysicsWallah (PW)--was founded by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari in May 2020. While Pandey studied mechanical engineering at Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur, Maheshwari is an alumnus of IIT BHU, Varanasi. PW recently raised US$100 million in Series A funding from WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures. Students can access PW content in the form of lectures, videos, and notes.