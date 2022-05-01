India

Marathon meetings for PM Modi on Europe tour from Monday

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 01, 2022, 03:29 pm 3 min read

PM Narendra Modi is set to have bilateral and multilateral engagements with eight foreign leaders (Representational Image; Photo credit: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Germany, Denmark, and France from Monday (May 2) to Wednesday (May 4). He is expected to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron during his three-day Europe tour, packed with 25 back-to-back high-level meetings, totaling 65 hours. During his visit, Modi will have bilateral and multilateral engagements with eight foreign leaders.

Context Why does this story matter?

The prime minister's upcoming visit is significant in many ways as it comes amid a rift between Europe and India's long-time ally Russia over the Ukraine war.

The European countries will also seek to improve diplomatic ties and trade opportunities with India.

Meanwhile, issues pertaining to post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovations, and global security top agenda of PM Modi's meetings during the visit.

Itinerary in brief Interaction with 50 global business leaders on the cards

Modi will hold bilateral and multilateral meetings during his Europe tour with as many as eight world leaders from seven nations. Besides, he is scheduled to interact with 50 international business leaders. The prime minister is also expected to interact with members of the Indian diaspora. PM Modi will be spending one night each in Germany and Denmark and two nights in flight.

France France visit set to reinforce Indo-French ties

In France, PM Modi will hold a meeting with President Macron, who recently got re-elected to the top post. It will be Modi's fourth visit to India's "friendly companion" France since 2015. Notably, France was the only Western nation that didn't condemn New Delhi's nuclear tests in the 1990s. It had also backed India's bid for permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council.

Germany India to improve mutual understanding with key partner Germany

In Germany, PM Modi will meet recently elected Chancellor Scholz in Berlin, with India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) being the main agenda. This visit will provide a chance for the two governments to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern. To note, India and Germany celebrated 70 years of diplomatic ties last year and both nations have been strategic partners since 2000.

Denmark Modi to attend 2nd India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen

Mette Frederiksen, Modi's Denmark counterpart, had also invited him to visit Copenhagen. Moreover, Modi is slated to participate in the crucial 2nd India-Nordic Summit, which Denmark is hosting. The visit's bilateral segment will include meetings with PM Frederiksen and Queen Margrethe II. PM Modi is also expected to speak to members of the Indian diaspora and attend an India-Denmark Business Forum.

Other bilateral meetings Back-to-back meetings with Nordic leaders

PM Modi is scheduled to meet several other Nordic leaders, including his counterparts from Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland, during the 2nd India-Nordic Summit. The Summit will focus on issues like economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, technological innovations, and global security challenges, among others Notably, the first India-Nordic Summit was held in Stockholm in 2018, which was also attended by Modi.