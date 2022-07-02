Politics

BJP to pass resolution on 2024 polls in national executive

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 02, 2022, 03:28 pm 2 min read

The national executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is convening in Hyderabad, is expected to approve a political resolution on Saturday. The resolution would most likely outline the party's aims, tactics, and initiatives ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will attend the meeting, and party's National President JP Nadda will beginthe event.

Context Why does this story matter?

The BJP is gathering resources to win a third term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling party has already formed task forces that will prioritize different works.

Other responsibilities include designing the campaign trail, PM's strategy in the run-up to the elections, and a focus on LS seats won by the BJP.

Resolution BJP to approve major economic resolution

According to The Indian Express, the party is also anticipated to approve a major economic resolution outlining the Centre's attempts to curb inflation and mitigate difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, hike in crude oil prices, and the Ukraine-Russia war. PM Modi is expected to deliver the closing comments on Sunday and will afterward address a public assembly at Parade Ground.

Fight Political battle between BJP, TRS in Telengana

Meanwhile, the political battle between the BJP and Telangana's governing TRS has heated up. The BJP has already launched a campaign to depose the TRS government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The Telangana administration released a statement on Saturday designating a Cabinet member to see Prime Minister Modi, while CM Rao personally welcomed opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, who also visited the state today.

Rivals Show of strength by rival TRS in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Hyderabad city displays a grand show of strength by BJP and TRS. On the route to the executive meeting location, the BJP has placed flags, banners, and posters of Prime Minister Modi, JP Nadda, and other BJP officials. The ruling TRS has also taken use of the chief minister's clout, with pink banners strewn around the city to compete with the BJP.