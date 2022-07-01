India

Supreme Court blasts Nupur Sharma, junks plea to transfer FIRs

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jul 01, 2022, 11:58 am 2 min read

Supreme Court said Nupur Sharma is "single-handedly responsible" for what is happening in country.

The Supreme Court (SC) slammed suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma, who moved the SC seeking transfer of all the FIRs against her to Delhi, for threatening the "security of the nation" by making a statement against the Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate. The SC also refused to club the FIRs prompting her to withdraw her plea from the top court.

Remarks Nupur Sharma should have apologized to nation on TV: SC

When senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Sharma, told the Supreme Court that she had apologized for the remarks and withdrew her comments, the top court said that she should have gone to the TV and apologized to the nation. The SC also said that Sharma was "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country (referring to the communal tensions)."

SC says 'Being a spokesperson doesn't give you license to say things'

When Singh said that there was provocation during the debate, Justice Kant said, "If you are a spokesperson of a party, it is not a license to say things like this. If there is a misuse of the debate...she should have done was to file an FIR against the anchor." The SC bench added that the channel was promoting an agenda.