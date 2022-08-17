Politics

BJP excludes Gadkari, Chouhan in Parliamentary Board, election committee reshuffle

BJP excludes Gadkari, Chouhan in Parliamentary Board, election committee reshuffle

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 17, 2022, 05:25 pm 2 min read

The Parliamentary Board is the most powerful decision-making body of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been dropped from the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary board. The party's national president JP Nadda reconstituted the board and the central election committee with the names of Gadkari and Shivraj not included in either of them. The Parliamentary Board is the most powerful decision-making body of the BJP.

Context Why does this story matter?

As per political analysts, the reshuffle of the BJP's Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee was aimed at making them diverse and persuading upset leaders.

They said the reconstituted bodies have members from the northeast, the south, and from the northern state of Punjab.

However, there will be not a single Muslim representative on both committees.

Details Shocking removal of key minister Gadkari from parliamentary board

Although lawmakers are frequently shifted in and out of the Parliamentary Board, Gadkari's absence is unexpected because he is regarded as one of the Modi government's most autonomous ministers. .Gadkari, a key minister in Narendra Modi's government, has been the BJP president, and the party has a practice of putting previous presidents on prominent committees.

Reason Is BJP's restructuring intended to persuade disgruntled leaders?

The new names in the BJP's parliamentary panel include former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and, senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Assam Sarbananda Sonowal. Yeddyurappa was reportedly furious with the party after it compelled him to step down as chief minister last year. Similarly, Sonowal yielded to party pressure and appointed Hemant Biswa Sarma as the next CM of Assam.

Information Other leaders on the panel

Among other names, Sudha Yadav, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, K Laxman and Satyanarayan Jatiya have also been included in the parliamentary board. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and BL Santosh are also involved in this.

Central Election Committee Devendra Fadnavis makes entry in poll panel

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also been appointed to the central election commission. Fadnavis was appointed deputy chief minister in the Maharashtra cabinet led by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde against his wishes. Bhupendra Yadav and Om Mathur are the committee's other two new members. Vanathi Srinivas has also been included.