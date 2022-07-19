India

Forget global warming, farmer blames 'Indra Dev' for delayed rains

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 19, 2022, 08:32 pm 2 min read

A farmer in Uttar Pradesh has lodged a complaint against 'rain god' Indra for delayed monsoon.

Troubled by the deficit of rains over the last several months, a farmer in the rural hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh has filed a complaint against Lord Indra. Hailing from the Gonda district, he complained against the "rain god" in a letter to district officials. His complaint was lodged with the local tehsildar, who even forwarded it to the District Magistrate's office for "suitable action."

Complaint Plea for action against Lord Indra

The complaint was filed by Sumit Kumar Yadav of Jhala village. Yadav said droughts and the lack of water have adversely impacted his village, animals, and agricultural activities, adding women and children were facing difficulties. On Sampurna Samadhan Divas, in the section on a form that sought the name of the person the complaint was being filed against, Yadav wrote: "Indra Devta (Bhagwan Ji)."

Officials Tehsildar forwards complaint 'without reading'

Interestingly, the complaint was forwarded by revenue official NN Verma to the DM's office for further action, seemingly without even reading it first. However, after Yadav's letter went viral, Verma claimed he did not forward any such letter and the seal used on it was fake. "So, this whole thing looks concocted. This is being investigated," he told Dainik Jagran.

Lord Indra BJP MLA takes mud bath to please Lord Indra

Separately, a group of women in UP's Maharajganj last week reportedly drenched an MLA with mud to please Lord Indra as part of an old ritual to kick off the monsoon season. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jaimangal Kanojiya was given the mud bath to bring rainfall and end the drought-like situation the locals are facing, a woman participant said.

Monsoon Dry monsoon in Uttar Pradesh

The northern state of Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a dry monsoon season, with only 77.3mm of rainfall registered between June 1 and Friday (July 15). The state witnessed 65% less rainfall than expected during this season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extreme rainfall from Tuesday (July 19) in UP.