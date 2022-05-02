India

BJP leader Shweta Gaur's death: Husband killed her, claims family

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 02, 2022, 02:53 pm 3 min read

UP BJP leader Shweta Singh Gaur allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday in Banda.

Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Shweta Singh Gaur allegedly died by suicide in the state's Banda last week. However, her husband Deepak Singh Gaur was arrested on Friday after her brother lodged a criminal case against him and his family members, accusing them of killing Shweta. The police said Shweta was allegedly facing pressure from her in-laws to give birth to a male child.

Context Why does this story matter?

Reports said Shweta recorded videos of her torture and quarrels with Deepak and shared those with her family before her death.

The couple had two daughters, who knew about the tensions between their parents.

One of the daughters has sought justice from Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for their mother. She alleged their father would torture Shweta, beat her, and abuse her as well.

Sex racket? Shweta recorded Deepak's calls to use as evidence

Shweta, who was also a Zilla Panchayat member, was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in Banda's Indira Nagar on Wednesday, cops said. Meanwhile, her family also alleged Deepak had links with brokers for Russian, Moroccan and African girls—hinting at an international sex racket. Reportedly, Shweta also recorded Deepak's conversations with brokers and shared them with her family before her death, too.

Facebook post Shweta shared video of quarrel with her family

Before her death, Shweta had written in a Facebook post, "One should always be scared of an injured serpent, an injured lioness, and a humiliated woman (translated from Hindi)". She also shared a video with her family in which she and Deepak were seen quarreling over a person named Rajesh Singh. Shweta apparently didn't want Singh to come to their house—but Deepak was reluctant.

Conversation Audio clips hint at Deepak's alleged sex racket link

In an explosive audio recording, Deepak is reportedly heard asking a broker if the latter would send girls to his hotel or he has to come to him. He also asks the pimp for the photos and rates of Russian and African girls, saying he would select one. Shweta's brother alleged that Deepak murdered his sister to hide his relations with international sex workers.

Recordings Other audio recordings of Deepak's calls

In another recording, Deepak is allegedly heard saying he would make cash payment—but the broker insists on online payment. In a separate clip, Deepak asks the broker to send one Russian and one Indian girl for Rs. 20,000. They eventually strike a Rs. 23,000 deal for one Russian and one Moroccan. Deepak further asks for the girls to be sent to a Lucknow hotel.

Locality Neighbors heard Shweta, Deepak quarrel day before her death

According to their neighbors, Shweta and Deepak led a normal life. However, Deepak would often call his friends to his house for drinks. Because of Deepak's drinking habit, neighbors maintained a distance from him. However, Shweta was very social and was liked by people in her locality. A day before Shweta's death, the couple was heard quarreling, according to the neighbors

Investigation Deepak arrested, other accused absconding

Deepak was arrested from Banda's Mataundh area on Friday, the district's Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra said. The other accused are absconding. Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said they were investigating several videos related to the case. "Police are pursuing multiple leads, collecting evidence, and will take appropriate action against all concerned," he was quoted as saying by India Today.