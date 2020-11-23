Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday promulgated an ordinance banning online gaming based on a proposal from the state government. The move came days after state Chief Minister K Palaniswami promised to take action against complaints of several suicides as people lost money due to online betting and gambling. Notably, the neighboring states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have already banned online gambling.

Details Ordinance bans wagering or betting in cyberspace: Governor's office

The ordinance includes provisions "banning the persons who are wagering or betting in cyberspace using computers or any communication device or resource," along with the "electronic transfer of funds" used for betting and gambling. Gaming online will attract a fine of Rs. 5,000 and six months' imprisonment. Operating common gaming houses will attract a fine of Rs. 10,000 and up to two years' imprisonment.

Quote 'Mainly youngsters were cheated, resorted to suicide'

A press release from the Raj Bhawan (Governor's house) stated, "Due to online gaming, innocent people, mainly youngsters are being cheated and some people have committed suicide." It said, "In order to avoid such incidents of suicide and protect the innocent people from the evils of online gaming, the Government submitted the proposal," seeking to amend relevant police acts.

Related news Tamil Nadu joins Andhra, Telangana in banning online games

Recently, CM Palaniswami had said the government will take steps to ban online games after reports of suicides due to financial losses in betting and gambling. The Madras High Court Madurai Bench is also hearing a case against online gaming. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had banned online gaming and certain online card games. Reportedly, Karnataka is also considering a similar law.

Suicides Three people died by suicide in Coimbatore this month