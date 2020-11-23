-
Though the coronavirus situation is under control in Maharashtra, people can't afford laxity as the second wave would be as strong as a tsunami, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.
The Shiv Sena chief told Maharashtra residents he doesn't want to enforce a lockdown again. Asserting that the threat is not over yet, he said only precautions will save people.
Data
After brief lull, Maharashtra's coronavirus numbers rose last week
At the time of publishing, Maharashtra had 17,80,208 coronavirus cases and 46,623 deaths. There has been an increase in coronavirus numbers in the state and its capital Mumbai since late last week, reports TOI.
After registering as low as 2,535 cases on November 17, 5,640 fresh cases were logged on Friday.
Separately, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation added 1,093 fresh cases to Mumbai's tally on Saturday.
Statement
Thackeray thanked Maharashtra residents for cooperating so far
Anticipating that the state will lose whatever little ground it gained, Thackeray thought to speak to residents.
"In the past, we celebrated all our festivals with caution. Be it Ganeshotsav or Dussehra. Even while celebrating Diwali, I requested you to not burst crackers and you followed," he said in his digital address.
He explained the situation remained under control because of citizens' cooperation.
Anger
However, citizens' carelessness also infuriated Thackeray
He quickly added that he was also furious. "I had already said after Diwali there will be overcrowding. I have seen many people not wearing masks. Don't be so careless," he told residents.
He cited the examples of Delhi and Ahmedabad to drive a point home.
In Delhi, the government slashed the number of wedding guests and in Ahmedabad, a night curfew was imposed.
Quote
Don't think COVID-19 is over: Thackeray
"Don't think COVID-19 is over. Don't be so careless. Be in western countries, Delhi or Ahmedabad. This second and third wave is strong like a tsunami. Ahmedabad has even enforced night curfew," he revealed.
Vaccine
Thackeray said vaccines won't be out soon
Moreover, Thackeray underlined that a vaccine is still afar. There is also little information about when it will be available in Maharashtra, he said.
"Maharashtra has 12 crore people. And it needs to be given twice. So, we will need a vaccine for 25 crore people. So please take care of yourself. It will take time," he urged residents of the worst-hit state.
Lockdown
I don't want a lockdown again: Thackeray
He noted that places of worship have been re-opened, but citizens should not overcrowd it.
"We have still not been able to open schools. We are at a cusp. I don't want to go to any lockdown again," he said.
Not overcrowding places, washing hands frequently, and wearing a mask are the only weapons in this war, he added.
Details
Separately, Ajit Pawar took a jibe at Diwali shoppers
Separately, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar mocked those who stepped out for Diwali shopping.
"During Diwali, huge crowds were witnessed as if people on the streets could kill the virus. The situation was the same even at the time of Ganesha Chaturthi. Now there are predictions that a second wave may hit the state," he said, adding that a decision about lockdown would depend on the upcoming eight-ten days.