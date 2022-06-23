India

Bengaluru road asphalted ahead of PM's visit caves in

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 23, 2022, 11:00 am 2 min read

PM Modi used the road to travel to the Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics University. (Photo credit: Twitter/@narendramodi)

A road in Bengaluru, spruced up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Monday, caved in a day later after a spell of overnight rain. The Jnana Bharthi main road in the Bengaluru University campus was asphalted at a cost of Rs. 6 crore. PM Modi used the road to travel to the Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics University.

PM's visit BBMP spent Rs. 23 crore on road works

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had spent nearly Rs. 23 crore on road works ahead of the PM's visit to the city. Now, the portion of the caved-in road near the university campus poses a risk to motorists. The road was earlier asphalted in April but had caved in. However, repeated complaints to the municipal body fell on deaf ears.

Blame game BBMP blames sewerage board for not fixing leaking pipeline

BBMP said that emergency repair works had been undertaken for the PM's visit as the protocol necessitated it. The municipal body engineers also blamed the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) engineers for not fixing a leaking sewage pipeline underneath the surface, resulting in the road caving in. However, BWSSB clarified that there was no leakage in the valve chamber.

Bengaluru PM Modi inaugurated new BASE campus

PM Modi inaugurated the new campus of Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Economics University located in Jnana Bharati Campus on Monday and also unveiled Ambedkar's statue. He launched 150 'Technology Hubs' that have been developed by transforming Industrial Training Institutes. He also inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research and laid the foundation stone for Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital at the Indian Institute of Science.