Aligarh: Coaching centers shut after facing scrutiny over Agnipath violence

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, and many other states have witnessed violent protests against the Centre's newly introduced Agnipath scheme.

All coaching centers in and around Tappal, a town in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, reportedly had their shutters down on Wednesday after most of these centers faced scrutiny over the violent protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme. Notably, Sudhir Sharma, the owner of Young India Coaching Centre, has been arrested in connection with the violence during the protests against the scheme in Tappal.

Context Why does this story matter?

Notably, aspirants are opposing the scheme fearing it will make enrolment into the Indian Army contractual with no job security.

The fear stems from the fact that the scheme says those enrolled in the Indian Army under the scheme can only serve for four years.

Details Many other coaching center operators arrested in Aligarh

As many as 76 people have reportedly been arrested and 68 taken into preventive custody in Aligarh. Of these, at least 11 are operators of coaching centers and most of them are from Tappal. Between Tappal and neighboring town Jattari, there are 11 coaching centers. However, a local told The Indian Express that all of them have been shut since the violence took place.

Coaching centers 'We have been encouraged by authorities to keep them closed'

In neighboring Jewar, located in the adjoining district of Gautam Buddha Nagar, centers have been closed for almost a week after the violent protests. "There are eight such centers in Jewar. They have been closed since June 17. We are not sure when we can open again. We have been encouraged by authorities to keep them closed," the owner of a coaching center said.

Quote Unregistered coaching centers under scanner: Police

Meanwhile, SP (Rural) Palash Bansal told The Indian Express that a special committee has been set up by the district administration to inquire into unregistered coaching centers in the Aligarh area. "They are under the scanner," Bansal added.

Centers What do we know about these coaching centers?

These coaching centers offer tuition for a range of exams and services--Army, Staff Selection Commission, Railway, UP Sub-Inspector, UP Police Constable, National Defence Academy, Air Force, UP Teacher Eligibility Test, etc. These centers charge around Rs. 20,000-25,000 for two months of coaching, including food and residence, a 23-year-old resident of Tappal, who has taken coaching in these centers, told The Indian Express.