NCW writes to UP DGP over Sitapur rape threat incident

Written by Abhishek Hari Apr 08, 2022, 08:21 pm 3 min read

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to UP DGP over Bajrang Muni Das's alleged rape threats to Muslim women.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took cognizance of an alleged incident involving Bajrang Muni Das—mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram—threatening Muslim women with rape in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. In an official letter, the panel asked the UP Director General of Police to file an FIR against Das, urging the police to not remain "a mute spectator in such incidents."

Context Why does this story matter?

The most shocking aspect of the whole incident is that Das had publicly delivered the hate speech and threatened Muslim women that he will rape them reportedly in the presence of some police personnel.

The incident took place on Saturday (April 2) and the UP Police—which was reprimanded by the NCW for being a "mute spectator"—is yet to take any action against the mahant.

Tweet NCW's statement on the alleged rape threats

In a tweet, the NCW said, "@NCWIndia has taken serious note of the incident and condemns [Das's] statement...Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately intervene and to register an FIR against the accused. NCW has also sought [the] arrest of the accused at the earliest (sic)." A copy of the NCW's letter was also sent to the SP of Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Twitter Post Take a look at what NCW tweeted on the incident

NCW has also written seeking appropriate measures from police to curb people from using such outrageous language for women and not be a mute spectator in such incidents. A copy of the letter has also been sent to SP Sitapur. @sharmarekha — NCW (@NCWIndia) April 8, 2022

Videos Rape threats were allegedly made in presence of police

Videos of Das saying that if a Muslim man teases any Hindu woman, then he himself will rape a woman from the Muslim community, have gone viral on social media, evoking sharp criticism and condemnation. The crowd around him had reportedly cheered as the mahant allegedly issued the rape threats in the presence of police near Sheshe Wali Masjid in Sitapur's Khairabad on Saturday.

Rape threats People talking about raping women isn't acceptable: NCW Chairperson

Speaking about the incident, Rekha Sharma, the Chairperson of the NCW, stated, "People talking like this in public about raping women of a certain community is not acceptable." "We have written today itself to the UP DGP and I'm going to take up this matter personally with him, whether they are religious godmen or anybody, they should be taken to task," she asserted.

Communal violence 'Women are always the target': Sharma

Condemning the "outrageous" language used by the saffron-clad seer, Sharma also said, "Women are their target, whether it's Hindus threatening Muslims or Muslims threatening Hindus." She also highlighted there's been an increase in such incidents despite the NCW's constant complaints to the police. "Though we are taking such complaints again and again...taking them up with the police, it seems cases aren't decreasing," Sharma said.