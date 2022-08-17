India

Eye on 2024: Kejriwal launches 'Make India No. 1' mission

Eye on 2024: Kejriwal launches 'Make India No. 1' mission

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 17, 2022, 07:34 pm 2 min read

Much like Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Panch pran,' Kejriwal listed out the mission's goals to a large audience in Delhi on Wednesday.

With the 2024 general elections inching closer, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the 'Make India No. 1' mission. The unique announcement by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief urges citizens to help make India the "number one country" by focusing on education, health, employment, and agriculture. The leader also encouraged all political parties to come together for the mission.

Details What is Kejriwal's 'No. 1' mission?

The AAP chief stated that making India the number one country necessities free education and healthcare for all citizens. Besides this, India must provide employment to the youth, equal rights to women, and fair prices for farmers. Much like Prime Minister Narendra Modi's panch pran, Kejriwal listed out the mission's goals to a large audience in Delhi on Wednesday.

Quote Kejriwal's 'panch pran'!

Announcing the mission, Kejriwal said, "Our first duty is to grant education to every child, regardless of how much money it costs; Second is to make sure every citizen gets healthcare...Thirdly, we have to find jobs for youth..." He added, "Fourth, every woman in India needs to be respected, get equal rights and security. Fifth, farmers in India have to be paid their dues."

Twitter Post 'An alliance of 130 crore Indians'

हम प्रण लेते हैं-

जब तक भारत को दुनिया का नम्बर -1 देश नहीं बना देते, हम चैन से नहीं बैठेंगे।



मैं देश के कोने-कोने में जाऊंगा और देश के 130 करोड़ लोगों का गठबंधन बनाऊंगा।



भारत माता की जय,

जय हिंद 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lT9zvL33rm — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 17, 2022

Politics 'BJP, Congress must come together'

While appealing to all 130 crore citizens to connect with the 'national mission,' Kejriwal also urged all parties to come together. "This is a national mission to take India forward. This is not a single party's mission. I request BJP-Congress workers to come together...all deshbhakts (patriots) must come together to make India number one." However, he later attacked parties over cronyism and nepotism.

CM Kejriwal reflects on 75 years of Independence

The CM also reflected on India's 76th Independence Day. "It has been 75 years of Independence...We achieved a lot, India gained lots but there's anger...a question among citizens that several small nations who got independence after us, surpassed us...Why did India lag behind? Everyone wants to know," Kejriwal said. The party comes on the heels of Gujarat elections scheduled later this year.