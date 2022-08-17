India

Centre's U-turn on Rohingyas: MHA says no flats in Delhi

Centre's U-turn on Rohingyas: MHA says no flats in Delhi

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 17, 2022, 03:58 pm 3 min read

The Ministry of Home Affairs released a sharp statement hours after Hardeep Singh Puri's claim of Rohingya rehabilitation.

Hours after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced rehabilitation for Rohingya refugees in Delhi, the Centre released a statement objecting to the news. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified no directions have been given to provide special Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats to Rohingya refugees in Bakkwarwala Colony, Delhi. "Illegal foreigners will be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation," the MHA said.

Context Why does this story matter?

India has been criticized for failing to clarify its policy on Rohingya refugees.

Since India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, hundreds of Rohingyas were deported from the nation last year.

Being more honest in dealing with these refugees may be viewed as a significant step, enhancing India's position in the world. It will come at a great domestic cost, though.

U-Turn Centre's statement contradicts Hardeep Singh Puri

On Wednesday morning, Puri, the Housing and Urban Affairs Minister said that the Centre will be relocating 1,000 Rohingya refugees to EWS flats in Delhi. Contradicting the claim, the MHA said, "Govt. of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed...to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location."

Twitter Post Illegal foreigners will stay in detention centre, says MHA

Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022

Statement What else did the MHA say?

The MHA added that they have taken up the matter of Rohingya's deportation with the concerned country through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The ministry further said, "The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately." Earlier, Puri had also said that the refugees will be provided unique ID cards.

Twitter Post Here's the tweet by minister Hardeep Singh Puri

India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/E5ShkHOxqE — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2022

Police Delhi Police was asked to provide security

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police had reportedly been instructed to provide security to the premises allotted to the refugees. Along with this, Delhi's Social Welfare Department had been ordered to ensure basic facilities at the flats. To recall, the government stated last month that around Rs. 7 lakh was spent on the rent for Rohingya refugees' tents in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar.

Decision Decision had reportedly been made in a high-level meeting

According to reports on Wednesday morning, the decision was made during a high-level meeting presided over by the Chief Secretary of Delhi, Naresh Kumar. Additionally, nearly 1,100 Rohingyas living in tents were going to be transferred shortly to apartments with all basic facilities and 24-hour security. The Social Welfare Department had been directed to ensure basic facilities, ANI reported.

Refugees Centre and AAP's stand on illegal immigrants

Settling Rohingya refugees has been a polarising debate in India, a nation that is not a signatory to the UN convention that describes refugee rights. Puri's tweet on Wednesday was followed by sharp reactions from Amit Shah's ministry, who has termed illegal immigrants as 'termites' in the past. Additionally, the Aam Aadmi Party government earlier blamed Rohingyas for starting communal clashes in Jahangipuri.