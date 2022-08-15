PM Modi's I-Day address: Introduces Panch Pran, attacks dynasty politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering the traditional August 15 address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. During his address, PM Modi introduced Panch Pran to fulfill the dreams of freedom fighters by 2047. The five pledges are having developed India, removing any sign of servility, pride in heritage, unity, and fulfilling our duties.
देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022
Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind! #Iday2022
The day started with PM Modi visiting Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Later, he received the inter-services Guard of Honour, and hoisted the national flag at Red Fort before beginning his address. 'Make in India' howitzer guns were used in the ceremonial 21-gun salute during the occasion. During the address, PM also attacked corruption, and dynasty politics.
PM Shri @narendramodi pays homage at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of 76th #IndependenceDay in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/HIvEWZHj5U— BJP (@BJP4India) August 15, 2022