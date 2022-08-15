India

PM Modi's I-Day address: Introduces Panch Pran, attacks dynasty politics

PM Modi's I-Day address: Introduces Panch Pran, attacks dynasty politics

Written by Mohd. Fahad Aug 15, 2022, 07:38 am 1 min read

Multi-layered security cover has been put in place in and around the Red Fort in Delhi owing to terrorist threats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering the traditional August 15 address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. During his address, PM Modi introduced Panch Pran to fulfill the dreams of freedom fighters by 2047. The five pledges are having developed India, removing any sign of servility, pride in heritage, unity, and fulfilling our duties.

Twitter Post PM Modi wishes on Independence Day

देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind! #Iday2022 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

Details Gun salute by 'Make in India' howitzer guns

The day started with PM Modi visiting Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Later, he received the inter-services Guard of Honour, and hoisted the national flag at Red Fort before beginning his address. 'Make in India' howitzer guns were used in the ceremonial 21-gun salute during the occasion. During the address, PM also attacked corruption, and dynasty politics.

Twitter Post PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

PM Shri @narendramodi pays homage at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of 76th #IndependenceDay in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/HIvEWZHj5U — BJP (@BJP4India) August 15, 2022