India

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Father alleges 'close friends' behind murder

Aug 14, 2022

Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala's father said that 60-80 people wanted to kill his son.

Sidhu Moose Wala's case took a fresh twist after his father Balkar Singh revealed a new information. Eighty days after the murder of the singer and Congress leader, Singh has alleged that some of his close friends and politicians were behind the assassination. He also said that he would release the names of these people soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sidhu Moose Wala, a 28-year-old singer, was shot down outside his village in Punjab's Mansa on May 29, a day after the newly established Bhagwant Mann's Punjab government reduced his security.

His father, Balkar Singh, was in a car with two security personnel pursuing his son when the assassins opened fire on the musician and his two friends.

Statement What did his father allege?

According to Singh, Moose Wala was murdered because he made many people uncomfortable as he had climbed through the ranks of popularity in a very short period of time. "Even the government was misled. Some people wanted him to make all deals in his career through them. But Sidhu was independent. This they could not accept and had him killed," he claimed.

Details 60-80 people wanted to kill my son: Singh

Last month, Singh had said that many efforts were made to kill his son during the April assembly elections in Punjab and that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government, unfortunately, reduced his protection and "publicizing" the loss of his security. "60 to 80 people were after him...Efforts were made at least eight times during the elections to kill him," he had stated.

Case Punjab police recently shot dead 2 suspects

To recall, two gangsters, suspected to be involved in the killing of the singer-turned-politician, were shot dead by the Punjab Police in an encounter recently. Three cops were injured in the encounter, which took place near Amritsar on July 20. The suspects were identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Mannu Kussa. Kussa was a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, who's under police remand for Moosewala's killing.