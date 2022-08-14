India

How is Delhi gearing up for Independence Day?

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 14, 2022, 03:45 pm 3 min read

The Red Fort, which is the main venue for India's 76th Independence Day celebrations on Monday, has been secured with a multi-layered security cover. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country from the ramparts of Red Fort. As per officials, strict security measures have been put in place in response to warnings of terrorist attacks. Here are the details of the preparation.

Context Why does this story matter?

National Capital Delhi had been placed on high alert following reports of a probable terror attack around Independence Day.

According to the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have been planning an attack on August 15 during Independence Day celebrations.

It had asked the Delhi Police to impose severe entrance restrictions at the Red Fort.

Details Security arrangements to ensure free access to PM Modi, others

The flag hoisting ceremony will be attended by a large number of prominent visitors, including politicians, officers, international participants, and other special invitees. The security measures will provide free access for the cavalcades of PM Modi and other VVIPs to avert undesirable situations. To ensure the event is conducted peacefully, crowd control measures will be implemented along with aerial surveillance.

Details Elaborate traffic, planning management?

As per India Today, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth arrival, parking, and dispersal of vehicles to the venue. It said the security personnel had been asked to inspect parking continuously to ensure safety while chauffer-driven vehicles won't be left unattended. For security staff designated parking has been provided while they will be equipped with special checking gadgets.

Restriction 8 major roads around Red Fort will be closed

Eight major roads will be closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am. The roads include Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi, S.P.Mukherjee Marg from H.C. Sen Marg, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, and Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg,

Border closure Borders will be sealed too

As per officials, the borders will also be closed for vehicular traffic from Sunday at 10:00 pm. The borders include Noida Border, Loni Border, Singhu Border, Ghazipur Border, Badarpur Border, Safia Border, Maharajpur Border, Aya Nagar Border, Auchandi Border, Surya Nagar Border, Rajokri Border, Dhansa Border, Apsara Border, Kalandi Kunj Border, Jharoda Border, Bhopura Border, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur Border, and Tikri Border.

Order Traffic diversions also ordered

As per reports, the officials have also ordered the following diversions: At GT Road/ISBT Kashmere Gate Bridge For Buses coming from Baraf-Khana. Buses coming from Ajmeri Gate/Minto Bridge. Buses coming from Mall Road end. Buses coming from South Delhi.

On conclusion Rules regarding dispersal after event

During dispersal, people must not move towards the Red Fort till the arrangement is closed. All zonal officers/sector officers will ensure that dispersal takes place in an orderly manner from the rear side of the enclosures towards Netaji Subhash Marg, only after the VVIPs have left. No official will leave his/her place of duty before the orders for closure are announced.