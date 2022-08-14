Rajasthan: Dalit boy thrashed for touching 'upper caste' water, dies
A nine-year-old Dalit student at a private school in the village of Surana, Rajasthan, reportedly died on Saturday, days after he was allegedly beaten by headmaster for touching a drinking water pot. Chail Singh, a 40-year-old teacher, was arrested and charged with murder as well as violations of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
- Atrocities against the backward communities, comprising of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), which reportedly represent around 75% of India's population by the minority dominant castes, aren't a new phenomenon.
- Caste atrocities throughout India are a result of structural and physical caste discrimination against these communities since, as per Brahamanical beliefs, they were born into so-called 'lower' castes.
According to the victim's father, the incident occurred on July 20. Following the beating, the boy sustained serious facial injuries and went unconscious. He was admitted to the district hospital before being referred to a Udaipur hospital. However, there was no improvement even after a week. The image of the boy with swollen eyes and a broken nose has been shared on social media.
"He remained admitted at the hospital in Udaipur for about a week, but seeing no improvement, we took him to Ahmedabad," Devaram Meghwal, the boy's father, reportedly stated. But his condition didn't improve even there, and he finally succumbed on Saturday," he added. Rajasthan's education department has launched an investigation into the incident. Two officials have been reportedly assigned to submit a report.
The Rajasthan police is investigating why the nine-year-old was beaten for touching a water container. The Chief Minister (CM) of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, stated that the incident is tragic and that the government will make sure that the victim's family receives justice as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the CM also announced a Rs. 5 lakh ex gratia for the deceased's family.