PM Modi to visit Germany, UAE next week

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 22, 2022, 06:20 pm 2 min read

PM Modi will visit Germany for G7 Summit and also travel to the UAE.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-day visit to Germany and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beginning Sunday. He will be in Germany on Sunday and Monday to attend the G7 Summit and then visit the UAE on Tuesday to pay condolences on the passing away of former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, last month

Details Modi to speak at two sessions during summit

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said PM Modi has been invited to the G7 Summit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany." He will reportedly address two sessions during the summit. He will speak on subjects like environment, energy, climate, food security, health, gender equality, and democracy.

Participants PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings with other leaders

Besides India, Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal, and South Africa are among the countries that have been invited to the upcoming summit by Germany. PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of the other nations that are participating in the summit. To recall, the prime minister last visited Germany on May 2 for the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

May 2022 PM Modi's second visit to Germany in two months

In May, Modi visited Germany on his Europe trip and that was his first engagement after Scholz assumed office in December 2021. During the IGC, India and Germany had agreed to create the hydrogen roadmap in their agreement for green, sustainable development. The establishment of an Indo-German renewable energy partnership with a focus on innovative solar energy and other renewables was also agreed to.

Pay condolences PM Modi to visit UAE on Wednesday

During his UAE visit, the prime minister will pay condolences on the passing of former UAE president and Abu Dhabi ruler Al Nahyan, who died on May 13. The MEA said that PM Modi will also "take the opportunity to congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi."