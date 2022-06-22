India

COVID-19: India logs 12,249 fresh cases, 13 more fatalities

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 22, 2022, 05:51 pm 3 min read

India on Wednesday reported nearly 12,250 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of over 2,000 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 81,687, which accounts for 0.19% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 12,249 fresh cases and 13 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.60%.

Context Why does this story matter?

Meanwhile, active caseload and positivity rates also recorded an increase on Wednesday.

Among states/UTs, Kerala added the most number of daily cases to the tally.

India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

This comes after it recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 9,862 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,33,34,657 COVID-19 cases until Wednesday, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,903. With 9,862 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,27,25,055. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 3.94% and 2.90%, respectively.

States Kerala adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 3,659 new cases and 3,356 more recoveries. While Karnataka saw 738 new cases and 646 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 737 fresh infections and 322 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 1,383 new cases and 1,162 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 4,224 new cases and 2,464 recoveries on Tuesday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 196 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Wednesday morning, India administered over 196.45 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 90.83 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 101.51 crore people have received at least one dose. On Wednesday alone, India administered more than 13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 5:30 pm, including over 7.41 lakh second doses and over 1.45 lakh first doses, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

Data 4.11 crore precautionary doses administered

Furthermore, India has administered over 4.11 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Wednesday, over 1.82 lakh people in the age group of 18-59 years and more than 2.31 lakh people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 5:30 pm.