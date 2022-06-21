Career

JEE Main 2022 Session-1: Candidates request entrance exam be postponed

JEE Main 2022 Session-1 aspirants want the entrance exam to be postponed.

Candidates taking the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 Session-1 are requesting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the exam scheduled to begin on Thursday amid the ongoing nationwide protests against the Centre's defense recruitment scheme, Agnipath. Many JEE aspirants claimed these protests were affecting travel routes and causing disruptions in their areas. Notably, the exam was earlier scheduled to begin on Monday.

Indirectly referring to the Agnipath scheme, PM Narendra Modi on Monday said while many policies and changes may appear unpalatable initially, the entire country would reap their advantages in the future.

However, despite the announcement of certain amendments, the new recruitment program is drawing severe criticism from some quarters, leading to violent protests across the country, including vandalism of public property, trains, and buses.

Despite the protests, the NTA on Monday reportedly confirmed the 2022 JEE Main Session-1 won't be postponed and will be held on Thursday as scheduled. It also released the exam admit cards on the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in) on Tuesday. The JEE Main 2022 Session-1 will be held from June 23 (Thursday) to June 29, while Session-2 will be held from July 21 to 30.

Postpone jee main as everyone wouldn't be able to reach their exam centres and give exam comfortably. Jee is not an easy exam , students already have so much pressure of studying for jee exams as their is alot to study . #Postponejeemains2022 — Kritical_world12 (@Krit93058326) June 20, 2022

Dear @narendramodi ji Nationwide Protest on 24th June and #JEEMains2022 is scheduled on 24 JUNE @dpradhanbjp Plz Take some Action



Received lot of anxiety messages especially from north east aspirants of #JEEMains2022@DG_NTA Kindly take action #PostponeJEEMain2022 pic.twitter.com/VZ5TfMEePg — Siri (@supersiri20) June 21, 2022

@dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia @narendramodi @DG_NTA #JEEMains2022 #PostponeJEEMains2022

Look at us government.. agr hm exam nhi de paye yo jo bi loss hoga hmara uske zimedar aap honge. hm ek middle class family se ate h agr exam hi ni de paye to kya krenge family ke liye. pic.twitter.com/5EMDKc21e6 — 👑 M Raza Asif 👑 (@m_raza_asif) June 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the engineering entrance exam will be held in 501 cities throughout the country. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, JEE Main will also be held in 22 cities outside India this time. Over eight lakh students will take the exam this year.

JEE Main 2022 Session-1 admit cards are now available to download on jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in websites. Here are the steps to download them: Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in. Step 2: Click on the "JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session-1" option. Step 3: Enter the application number, DOB, and the displayed security pin to log in. Step 4: Save/download the admit card displayed on the screen.

Officials said the Agnipath military recruitment scheme for armed services is aimed at reducing the wage and pension costs. Under this proposal, defense troops will be freed after four years. Only 25% of them may be recalled for a complete term. There will be no pension and gratuity benefits. However, a lump sum amount will be given to them upon completion of the service.