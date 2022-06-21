Career

Success stories of JEE toppers that will inspire you

Success stories of JEE toppers that will inspire you

Written by Lahari Basu Edited by Anamica Singh Jun 21, 2022, 09:58 am 2 min read

Mridul Agarwal secured AIR 1, and Kavya Chopra secured AIR 98 in JEE Advanced 2021. (Photo credit: onmanorama.com)

With JEE Mains ruling the world of students, it is time we take a look back at some of the toppers from the past years. Hardworking and dedicated individuals like them can inspire you to do your best to achieve your goals. Also, it is important to know about their schedules and life besides studies to understand how to strike a healthy balance.

Inspiration 1 Rongala Arun Siddhardha, Telangana topper of JEE Main 2020

Rongala Arun Siddhardha from Telangana topped JEE Main 2020 Paper I with a whopping total of 100 percent! Siddhardha scored 99.9% in Mathematics, 99.9% in Chemistry, and 100% in Physics. Studying for 13 hours a day, he expected to do well but was shocked with his result. He wants to become the CEO of a leading IT company, like his role model Sundar Pichai.

Inspiration 2 Mridul Agarwal, AIR 1, JEE Advanced 2021

Mridul Agarwal form Jaipur acquired the highest-ever percentile scoring 348 marks out of 360, in JEE Advanced 2021. With Google CEO Sundar Pichai as his idol, Mridul wants to contribute to India's tech development. Mridul thanks his parents who "never pressurized him to choose a career path." When demotivated, he went for long drives with his parents or called up his friends to play.

Inspiration 3 Kavya Chopra, AIR 98, JEE Advanced 2021

Kavya Chopra, who secured AIR 98, was the topper among the female students. Securing the AIR 01 in JEE Mains by scoring 300 out of 300 marks, Kavya's interest in Mathematics because of her mother helped her select Engineering as her field. She wants to work toward women's representation in STEM. She recommends upcoming aspirants be sincere and work hard to achieve goals.

Inspiration 4 Dungra Ram Choudhary, JEE topper 2002

Dungra Ram Choudhary from a small village in Rajasthan had dropped a year for better preparation. Shattering all misconceptions about students from small towns, he ranked 1 in all of India. He went on to pursue Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Kanpur. At present, he works at Oracle and is based in the US. He proved mettle knows no boundaries in society.

Inspiration 5 Rajiv Dandotiya, JEE 2002

Rajiv Dandotiya was studying at a small-town school in Rajasthan, where classes were held under a tree. After scoring 39 percent on his boards, he helped his father with a small business that shut soon. He borrowed a few books and cleared IIT-JEE in 2000, but tried again twice unsatisfied with his rank. He ranked 1758 in 2002 and pursued IEM at IIT, Kharagpur.