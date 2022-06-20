Career

How to manage stress before JEE Mains

With JEE Mains knocking on your door, you must be already quite stressed out. To help you manage that stress we have some tips for you. With these suggestions, not only will you ace your examinations but also learn a lot for your future. To survive the exam season it is important to be disciplined, positive, and determined to do your best.

Tip 1 Avoid interactions with stressed people

Your peers might already be very stressed with their exam preparation and share their stress with you. This will only cause you to flip out as well, losing your calm. Some parents and relatives may also show too much interest in other kids and keep telling you about them. It is best to avoid conversing with such people and maintain your peace of mind.

Tip 2 Be realistic

It is a competitive examination you are appearing for, and you must study well to ace it. Don't expect any miracle if you've been neglecting your studies. Don't try to learn something new at the last moment, you cannot magically grasp something you haven't done throughout the year. If you've performed badly in one exam, don't stress over it while preparing for another.

Tip 3 Get rest

Sleep aids in a lot of ways. Not only do you need to be mindful, disciplined, and hardworking during such tough examinations, but also get sufficient rest. Your brain needs a break from all that learning. Insufficient sleep increases the risk of dementia in the long run and causes fatigue and confusion, besides promoting an unhealthy lifestyle.

Tip 4 Yoga and meditation

The ultimate and most effective way to manage stress and keep your mind calm is by practicing meditation and yoga asanas. Yoga helps with more energy and brightens your mood. Meditation betters your focus and concentration. These are both good for your mental health, and promote better health in general, which will help you in the long run as well.