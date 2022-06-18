Career

Last-minute preparation tips for JEE Mains 2022

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 18, 2022, 07:07 pm 2 min read

The first session of JEE Mains 2022 is scheduled to be held from June 20 to 29. Since the pandemic wreaked havoc, the JEE exams have been split into two parts, and this year the second session is scheduled to be held from 21 to 30 July. Examinees must follow these rules during the last-minute preparations, to perform their best.

Thumb rule Do not start with any new chapter or topic

This is the thumb rule for preparation for any competitive exam at the last minute. Go with what you know, beginning something new a couple of days before the exam is not going to be helpful. It will only stress you out and dampen your confidence. Rather, focus on what you already have learned and ensure that you revise the entire repeatedly.

For speed and accuracy Solve mock papers

You can learn a lot by solving question papers from the previous years. These are excellent preparation materials to get you through the competitive examinations. Solving model papers as well in a stipulated time can help you tackle JEE Main and Advanced with speed and accuracy. This also helps in improving problem-solving ability and time management during the actual exam.

Group studies Peer-to-peer learning

Peer-to-peer learning or group studies can be very helpful. Peer learning is based on the idea that you learn best when you can teach it to someone else. Group studies are actually effective, and friends can help each other with their strengths, and improve their weaknesses by quickly learning from others. It'll also make you responsible and accountable for what you teach your friends.

Health must be a priority Take care of your health

Studying hard is good, but pushing yourself to an extent that you fall ill isn't. Getting enough sleep, and eating nutritious foods are equally important. Not getting enough rest can lead you to lose concentration, and focus and feel drowsy while studying, or worse during the examination! Sleep for six to seven hours. Practice meditation or relaxation exercises to remain calm and focused.

Be mindful of wrong asnwers Manage your time well

Competitive exams are time-bound, so ensure you do not spend too much stuck at any question. One-fourth of marks get deducted for every wrong answer. Students should start with questions they are confident to solve. Once all those have been attempted, progress to the difficult questions. Dedicate an average two-minute for each question you attempt, and if a question seems difficult, move on.