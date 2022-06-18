Career

Meet UP Board Class 10th, 12th toppers

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 18, 2022, 07:58 pm 3 min read

This year, the Uttar Pradesh Board conducted the Class 10th and Class 12th exams from March 24 to April 13.

Results for the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Board exams for classes 10th and 12th were declared on Saturday. Kanpur boy Prince Patel was declared topper in Class 10th results. Results for Class 10th were released by the Board at 2 pm, while scorecards for Class 12th were made available at 4 pm. The results can be checked on websites upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

Context Why does this story matter?

The UP Board held the examinations for classes 10th and 12th this year from March 24 through April 13, with more than 51.92 lakh students registered for them.

However, there were only 47.75 lakh students who appeared for the board exams, with 27.8 lakh students taking the class 10th exam and 24.1 lakh students taking the class 12th exam, Jagran English reported.

Toppers Divyanshi claims top spot in Class 12th

While Patel topped in Class 10th, Divyanshi, with 95.40%, clinched the top spot in class 12th exam. In Class 10th, Sanskriti Thakur, Kiran Kushwaha, and Aniket Sharma came in second and third, with 97.50%, 97.50%, and 97.33% marks, respectively. Meanwhile, Yogesh Pratap Singh and Anshika Yadav, both of whom earned a perfect score of 95%, jointly came second in Class 12th results.

Girls beat boys Girls outshine boys in UP Board

According to the UP Board, 85.33% of Class 12 students and 88.18% of Class 10 students passed their exam this year. This year, girls have outperformed boys, with the class 10th pass percentage for girls being 91.69%, while the pass percentage for boys is 85.25%. Similarly, the Class 12th pass percentage for girls is 90.15%, while the pass percentage for boys is 81.21%.

2021 UP Board exams were canceled last year due to COVID-19

The UP Board did not release the toppers' list last year because the class 10 and 12 board exams were canceled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Ria Jain topped the Class 10 Uttar Pradesh Board exams in 2020 with 96.67%. Anurag Malik topped the class 12 UP board exams in 2020 with a score of 97%.

Results Here's how to check the UP Board Result 2022

To view the results, students must first go to the UP board's official website, www.upmsp.edu.in. A link to download the class 12 results will appear on the homepage. After clicking this link, you will be prompted to enter your information, after which your result will appear. Download the result and print it for future reference once it appears on the screen.

Mobile results You can also check your results via SMS

Students who are having difficulty checking their results online can do so via SMS from their mobiles. To view the student results, go to your mobile message box, type UP12 (Class 12th) or UP10 (Class 10th) (space) roll number, and send SMS to 56263. For example, if your roll number is 12345678, you would enter UP12 12345678 and send it to the numbers provided.