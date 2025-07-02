Novak Djokovic claims his 98th win at Wimbledon: Stats
What's the story
Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached the second round of 2025 Wimbledon after beating Alexandre Muller in the men's singles first round at Centre Court. The Serb claimed a 6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-2 win. Notably, Djokovic has lost just two matches at Wimbledon in seven years (since 2018). He is vying for his record eighth title at this Slam. Here are the key stats.
Records
388th win at Grand Slams
Djokovic has raced to a 388-53 win-loss record at Grand Slams. The 24-time Grand Slam champion owns a 98-12 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He requires two more wins to reach 100. Notably, he owns 101 wins at the French Open. Roger Federer has this feat at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. In the 2025 season, Djokovic owns an 11-2 win-loss record at Grand Slams.
Information
Djokovic chases eighth Wimbledon honor
Djokovic has the second-most titles (7) at Wimbledon after Federer (8). The former has played 10 finals at the Wimbledon Championships, bagging a 7-3 record. Only Federer is ahead of Djokovic (8-4).
Information
A look at the match stats
Djokovic doled out 22 aces compared to his opponent's 8. Notably, the Serb committed just one double fault with Muller committing 7. Djokovic had an 82% win on the 1st serve and a 63% win on the 2nd. He converted 7/27 break points.