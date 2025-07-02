Djokovic owns 98 wins at Wimbledon (Image Source: X/@Wimbledon)

Novak Djokovic claims his 98th win at Wimbledon: Stats

What's the story

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached the second round of 2025 Wimbledon after beating Alexandre Muller in the men's singles first round at Centre Court. The Serb claimed a 6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-2 win. Notably, Djokovic has lost just two matches at Wimbledon in seven years (since 2018). He is vying for his record eighth title at this Slam. Here are the key stats.