Carlos Alcaraz became the third-youngest player with this feat (Image source: X@atptour)

Youngest men with Wimbledon singles titles in successive editions

By Parth Dhall 01:13 pm Jul 15, 202401:13 pm

What's the story Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic to win the men's singles 2024 Wimbledon title. Alcaraz claimed a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4) win in what was a high-octane final. The Spaniard went on to clinch his second back-to-back Wimbledon honor, having defeated Djokovic in 2023. As per Opta, Alcaraz is the third-youngest man in the Open Era to win the singles Wimbledon title in back-to-back editions.

#1

Boris Becker: 18y 227d (1985-1986)

Former world number one, Boris Becker won three of his six Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon. The German star won the grass-court Slam on only his second attempt, in 1985. He was unstoppable, having won another title in 1986. At just 18 years and 227 days, Boris became the youngest-ever player in the Open Era to win successive men's singles Wimbledon honors.

#2

Bjorn Borg; 21y 26d (1976-1977)

Bjorn Borg won 11 Grand Slam singles titles, with five of those coming at Wimbledon. Inerestingly, Bjorn claimed five Wimbledon honors on the trot, between 1976 and 1980. Borg became the second-youngest man to have won back-to-back Wimbledon titles (21 years and 26 days). Notably, Borg won both Wimbledon and the French Open in the next three years.

#3

Carlos Alcaraz: 21y 70d (2023-2024)

Alcaraz (21 years and 70 days) is the third-youngest man (Open Era) to win the singles Wimbledon title in consecutive editions. Alcaraz, who reigned supreme in 2023, became the second-youngest player to win their first three major finals. With a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Djokovic, Alcaraz was the first man outside of the 'Big Four' to win Wimbledon since 2002.

Information

Youngest man with French Open, Wimbledon titles in a year

Alcaraz has also become the youngest man in the Open Era to secure the Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles in a calendar year. Earlier this year, Alcaraz claimed his maiden French Open honor after beating Alexander Zverev in a five-set final.