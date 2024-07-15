Youngest men with French Open, Wimbledon titles in a year
Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic to win the men's singles 2024 Wimbledon title. Alcaraz claimed a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4) win in what was a high-octane final. The Spaniard went on to clinch his second back-to-back Grand Slam title, having won the 2024 French Open. He became the youngest man in the Open Era to win the French Open and Wimbledon in a calendar year.
Carlos Alcaraz: 21y 70d (2024)
At 21 years and 70 days, Alcaraz has become the youngest man in the Open Era to secure the Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles in a calendar year. Earlier this year, Alcaraz claimed his maiden French Open honor after beating Alexander Zverev in a five-set final. Alcaraz became the second-youngest player (Open Era) to win his first three men's singles Grand Slam finals.
Third-youngest player with this record
As per Opta, Alcaraz (21 years 70 days) became the third-youngest player in the Open Era to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon in back-to-back editions, after Boris Becker (18y 227d, 1985-86) and Bjorn Borg (21y 26d, 1976-77).
Bjorn Borg: 22y 32d (1978)
The legendary Bjorn Borg won 11 Grand Slam singles titles, six at the French Open and five at Wimbledon. The former world number one won both the Slams in a calendar year for the first time in 1978. He was 22 years and 32 days old at that time. Notably, Borg repeated this feat in 1979 (23y 31d) and 1980 (24y 29d).
Rafael Nadal: 22y 33d (2008)
Rafael Nadal is one of only few players with a singles title at each of the four majors. While the King of Clay owns 14 French Open titles, two of his 22 honors have come at Wimbledon. The Spaniard won both the French Open and Wimbledon in 2008. Nadal, at 22 years and 33 days, defeated Roger Federer in arguably the greatest Wimbledon final.