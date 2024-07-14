Carlos Alcaraz thumped Novak Djokovic to win the 2024 Wimbledon title (Photo credit: X/@wimbledon)

Carlos Alcaraz thumps Novak Djokovic, wins Wimbledon 2024 title: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:09 pm Jul 14, 202409:09 pm

What's the story Carlos Alcaraz thumped Novak Djokovic to win the 2024 Wimbledon title on Sunday. Alcaraz started well and sealed the first two sets 6-2, 6-2. His movement and athleticism helped him big time. The Spaniard maintained his composure and was in dominant mode. Alcaraz needed a tie break to beat Djokovic in the third set. The Serb played his best tennis in this set.

Information

Djokovic saved three championship points to break serve

Alcaraz was serving for the title and went 40-0 up. However, his serves let him down and he also missed out on a drive volley which should have been dispatched. Djokovic hung in there before taking the set into a tie-break.

Numbers

Successive Wimbledon crowns; 59-10 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Alcaraz has raced to an 18-2 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He is on a 14-match winning run at the event, winning two back-to-back titles. Overall at Grand Slams, Alcaraz owns a 59-10 win-loss record. Alcaraz is also 18-1 at Slams this year. He won ousted in the quarter-finals of Australian Open. Alacarz then sealed his maiden Roland Garros honor before another triumph at Wimbledon.

Finals

4-0 record at Slam finals

Alcaraz owns a 4-0 record at Grand Slam finals. He won the 2022 US Open title, defeating Casper Ruud. Last year, he claimed his maiden Wimbledon title, beating Djokovic in five sets. In 2024, he won the French Open title, overcoming Alexander Zverev. And now, he has overcome Djokovic once again to win the Wimbledon.

H2H

3-3 in terms of H2H record

This was the 6th meeting between the pair. The win-loss record tally reads 3-3. Alcaraz won the 2022 semi-final clash at ATP Masters 1000 Madrid before Djokovic won the semi-final duel at 2023 French Open. Alcaraz beat Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023. Djokovic then won successive matches at 2023 ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati (final) and ATP Finals (semi-final). Alacarz has won the Wimbledon meeting now.

Information

33-6 win-loss record for Alcaraz in 2024

With this victory, Alcaraz now owns a 33-6 win-loss record on the ATP Tour in 2024. He claimed his third title this season, having won the Indians Wells Masters and French Open respectively.

Journey

Alcaraz's journey in the tourney

Alcaraz beat Mark Laval 7-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the first round. Aleksander Vukic was his next scalp in a 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 affair. Alcaraz overcame Frances Tiafoe in five sets (5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2). He beat Ugo Humbert in R16 (6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5). Alcaraz beat Tommy Paul in the quarters (5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2). He claimed another four-set over Daniil Medvedev (semis).

Information

24-13 record for Djokjovic in Grand Slam finals

Djokovic had reached his 37th career men's singles Grand Slams final. He is 24-13 in terms of win-loss record. This was Djokovic's 10th Wimbledon final. His record reads 7-3. Djokovic was vying to break a tie with Roger Federer (7) in terms of Wimbledon titles.

Defeat

Grand Slams: 50th defeat for Djokovic

Djokovic suffered his 50th defeat at Grand Slams. His win-loss tally reads 375-50. Notably, he received a walkover in the quarter-finals when Alex de Minaur retired before the game. Djokovic's record at Wimbledon reads 97-12. In 2024, the Djoker is 14-2 at Grand Slams. He reached the Australian Open semis and retired before his semi-final clash at Roland Garros.