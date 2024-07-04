In brief Simplifying... In brief In the 2024 Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round, adding to his impressive 94-11 win-loss record at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov, Ben Shelton, and Francisco Comesana each triumphed in thrilling five-set matches, showcasing their resilience and skill on the court.

Novak Djokovic has booked his spot in the third round of Wimbledon 2024 (Photo credit: X/@Wimbledon)

Wimbledon 2024, Novak Djokovic reaches 3rd round: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:21 pm Jul 04, 2024

What's the story Novak Djokovic has booked his spot in the third round of Wimbledon 2024. Djokovic earned a four-set win over Jacob Fearnley. Djokovic won the contest 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5. Djokovic, who is still searching for his maiden title win in 2024, has reached the 3rd round at Wimbledon for the 18th time. He is chasing his 25th Grand Slam title, including eight at Wimbledon.

Numbers

94-11 win-loss record at Wimbledon for the Djoker

Djokovic now owns a 94-11 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He is a seven-time champion here. Overall at Grand Slams, his win-loss tally reads 372-49. In 2024, Djokovic was ousted in the semi-final at Australian Open. He retired ahead of his quarter-final tie at Roland Garros thereafter. He owns a 20-6 win-loss record on the ATP Tour this year.

Information

Here are the match stats

Djokovic edged past his opponent in terms of aces (12-11. Fearnley committed more double faults (5-3). Djokovic had an 80% win on the first serve and a 61% win on the second. He converted 4/7 break points.

Records

Djokovic attains these feats

As per ATP, Djokovic, who has won 15 of the 16 matches played against wild cards at majors, holds a 32-1 record against players at their home Slams. His only defeat has come against Scot Andy Murray in the Wimbledon final in 2013. As per Opta, Djokovic owns joint-most men's singles 3rd-round appearances at Wimbledon in the Open Era, equalling Roger Federer (18).

Five sets

Dimitrov, Shelton and Comesana win five-setters

On Thursday, the likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Ben Shelton and Francisco Comesana prevailed in five-setters. 10th seed Dimitrov beat Shan Juncheng 5-7, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the third round. Meanwhile, Shelton was involved in a epic clash against Lloyd Harris. The former won 4-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6. Notably, Lloyd served 31 aces. Comesana overcame Adam Walton 7-5, 1-6, 6-7, 6-1, 7-6.