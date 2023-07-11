Novak Djokovic becomes second man to play 400 major matches

Written by Parth Dhall July 11, 2023 | 09:29 pm 3 min read

Djokovic has won the last four Wimbledon titles

Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic has become just the second man to play 400 main-draw matches at Grand Slams. The 36-year-old achieved the feat while facing Andrey Rublev in the men's singles quarter-final at 2023 Wimbledon. Legend Roger Federer is the only other man to have featured in as many major matches. Djokovic is vying to match Federer's record of winning eight Wimbledon titles.

Why does this story matter?

Djokovic is one of the all-time greats of the sport. The Serbian ace has the most Grand Slam men's singles titles (23). He broke his rival Rafael Nadal's record of winning 22 majors at the French Open this year. And now, Djokovic has entered another elite list by playing his 400th major match. He is the favorite to win Wimbledon this time too.

Djokovic makes this elite list

As mentioned, Djokovic has become just the second man and third overall player to feature in 400 major matches. Federer finished his career after playing 429 Grand Slam matches. American legend Serena Williams too played over 400 major matches (423).

Djokovic reached his 14th Wimbledon quarter-final

Djokovic reached his 14th men's singles quarter-final at Wimbledon after beating Hubert Hurkacz on July 10. He has equaled legend Jimmy Connors and now has the joint second-most Wimbledon quarter-final appearances in the Open Era. The duo is now only behind Federer, who owns 18 such appearances. Boris Becker (11) and Andy Murray (10) have also reached this stage 10 or more times.

Djokovic has a win percentage of 90 at Wimbledon

Djokovic now has a win-loss record of 90-10 at Wimbledon. His win percentage of 90 at Wimbledon is the joint second-best in the Open Era along with Pete Sampras. Legend Bjorn Borg tops the list with a win percentage of 92.7.

Djokovic aims to match Federer's record

Djokovic is the favorite to win Wimbledon this time too. He has won the last four Wimbledon titles (2018-2022). In 2022, he clinched his seventh title at the grass-court Grand Slam. If the Serb wins again, then he will draw level with Federer, who won eight Wimbledon titles in the Open Era. Federer clinched the Wimbledon title in 2003-2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017.

100 main-draw matches at Wimbledon

Djokovic is only the third player in the Open Era to play 100 or more main-draw men's singles matches at Wimbledon. Federer and Connors are the only other men to have achieved this feat.

The master of tie-breaks!

It is worth noting that Djokovic has now won his last 14 tie-breaks at Grand Slams (three at the Australian Open, six at Roland Garros, and four at Wimbledon). He won two of them during the round-of-16 clash against Hurkacz. Earlier, Djokovic broke Sampras's record of winning 12 consecutive tie-breaks at majors in 1994. This was also a record for a single season.

Other major records of Djokovic

Djokovic has won 352 main-draw matches at Grand Slams. He is only behind Federer (369) and Williams (367) in this regard. His 350th win came against Jordan Thompson in the second round at Wimbledon 2023. The Serb Djokovic clinched his 23rd career Grand Slam title after winning the 2023 French Open. At Wimbledon, he can emulate Margaret Court, who sits atop with 24 majors.

