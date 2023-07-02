Sports

Decoding the stats of Andy Murray at Wimbledon

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 02, 2023 | 11:09 pm 3 min read

Andy Murray practiced alongside Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023 (Photo credit: Twitter/@DjokerNole)

Andy Murray will begin his 2023 Wimbledon journey with a first-round meet against Ryan Peniston on Tuesday. Murray heads into this season's third Grand Slam event with the Surbiton Trophy and Challenger Nottingham trophies under his belt. In Wimbledon's warm-up event at Queen's Murray however, fell short in the first round. With a quality record in this event, we decode Murray's stats.

A look at Murray's form in 2023

Murray suffered a first-round exit at Adelaide International before reaching the third round at Australian Open. He lost in the final (Qatar Open) before suffering an R32 exit at Indian Wells. There were first-round exits at Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Open, Italian Open, and the Queen's. He lost in R16 (Challenger Bordeaux). He won Open du Pays d'Aix, Surbiton, and Nottingham Challenger honors.

Murray's title wins have been on the ATP Challenger Tour

Murray has a 23-10 win-loss record in 2023 (men's singles) across tournaments. His win-loss record on the ATP Tour reads 8-9. All of his title wins this season have been on the ATP Challenger Tour circuit. He became the oldest grass-court champion in ATP Challenger history after winning the Surbiton Trophy. Recently, he won the ATP Challenger in Nottingham.

His record at Wimbledon

Murray made his debut at Wimbledon in 2005. Since then, he has recorded a win-loss record of 60-12. Murray was absent from the tourney in 2007, 2018, and 2019 respectively. He has recorded four semi-final appearances (2009, 2010, 2011, and 2015). He has reached the quarters thrice (2008, 2014, and 2017). In the last two editions, he exited in the third and second rounds.

Murray is a two-time Wimbledon men's singles champion

Murray has tasted success twice at Wimbledon. In 2013, he defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. And then in 2016, he defeated Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6, 7-6. He is also a runner-up here, losing to Roger Federer in the final.

Key records for Murray after winning Wimbledon in 2013

By winning in 2013, Murray became the first Briton to win the title since Fred Perry in 1936, ending a 76-year drought. He also became the first British winner in singles (men's or women's) since Virginia Wade won the women's event in 1977. He became the first Scot to win the title since Harold Mahony in 1896.

Murray has won three Grand Slam honors: His overall record

Besides winning two Wimbledon honors, Murray also lifted the US Open in 2012. He has been a five-time finalist at the Australian Open where his record reads 51-15. At Roland Garros, Murray owns a win-loss record of 39-11. He is a four-time semi-finalist and a one-time finalist in Paris. At the US Open, his tally reads 48-15. Overall, he owns a 198-53 record.

