Sports

Andy Murray becomes oldest grass-court champion in ATP Challenger history

Andy Murray becomes oldest grass-court champion in ATP Challenger history

Written by Parth Dhall June 12, 2023 | 01:45 pm 2 min read

Murray defeated Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 6-2

Andy Murray, the former world number one, secured his second ATP Challenger Tour title of 2023 after winning the Lexus Surbiton Trophy on Sunday. The three-time Grand Slam champion defeated Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 6-2 in a rain-curtailed final (ATP Challenger Tour 125 grass-court event). Notably, Murray is now the oldest grass-court champion in ATP Challenger Tour history. Here are the key stats.

Murray dropped just one set

Murray dropped just one set in the entire tournament. He claimed a 6-3, 6-2 win over Chung Hyeon in the opening round. Murray then defeated Bu Yunchaokete 7-6, 6-4. Jason Kubler was the only one to take a set off Murray during the tournament. However, the latter triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. A straight-set win over Jordan Thompson sailed Murray into the final.

Murray has Challenger titles on grass and clay in 2023

Earlier this season, Murray lifted the trophy in Aix-en-Provence, France. He won the clay-court tournament after beating Tommy Paul in a thrilling final (2-6, 6-1, 6-2). The former defeated Gael Monfils (6-3, 6-2) in the opening round. As per ATP, Murray has become just the sixth player to clinch Challenger trophies on both clay and grass in the same season.

Grass-court tournaments not easy to win: Murray

Speaking after winning the Lexus Surbiton Trophy, Murray said, "Grass-court tournaments are not easy ones to win." "My kids are always asking me when I go away if I can come home with the trophy and it has been rare. I think they were watching on the TV. I will bring home the trophy tonight," the Scot added.

Murray set to complete in Nottingham

According to ATP, Murray is set to compete at another Challenger event, this time in Nottingham, next week. The details of the tournament are yet to be ascertained. Murray would then eye the big Wimbledon.

Murray has found success on grass

Murray has been at his best on grass courts. Notably, two of his three Grand Slam titles have come at Wimbledon (2013 and 2016). The Scot also owns a record five Queen's Club honors (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016). Murray even has a doubles title at the prestigious championships. Notably, the Queen's Club Championship serves as a build-up for Wimbledon.

Share this timeline