Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas earns his 20th win at French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas earns his 20th win at French Open

Written by Parth Dhall May 31, 2023, 05:24 pm 2 min read

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Carballes Baena in the second round

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Spaniard Carballes Baena to reach the second round of the 2023 French Open on Wednesday. The former claimed a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 win in the second-round clash that panned out for over two hours. Notably, this was Tsitsipas's 20th win at the French Open. The Greek now has a 2-0 win-loss record against Carballes Baena on the ATP tour.

A look at the match stats

The men's singles second-round clash ran for two hours and 16 minutes. Tsitsipas won a total of 96 points and 46 winners in the match. He fired six aces compared to the former's none. Tsitsipas won 41% of receiving points and 78% of net points. Tsitsipas recorded as many as five double faults. He smashed the fastest serve of the match (221 KPH).

20 match-wins at French Open

Tsitsipas now has 20 match-wins at the French Open. This is the second Grand Slam where the Greek has over 20 wins. Tsitsipas has a win-loss record of 21-6 at the Australian Open. He reached the French Open final in 2021 wherein Novak Djokovic defeated him in a five-set thriller. Earlier this week, Tsitsipas claimed his 50th Grand Slam win.

ATP head-to-head: Tsitsipas 2-0 Carballes Baena

As stated, Tsitsipas maintains a perfect record against Carballes Baena on the ATP tour. In the only other fixture between the two, Tsitsipas claimed a 6-7(2), 6-2, 7-6(3) win. Notably, it was also a clay-court clash (Estoril, 2018).