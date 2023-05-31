Stefanos Tsitsipas earns his 20th win at French Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Spaniard Carballes Baena to reach the second round of the 2023 French Open on Wednesday. The former claimed a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 win in the second-round clash that panned out for over two hours. Notably, this was Tsitsipas's 20th win at the French Open. The Greek now has a 2-0 win-loss record against Carballes Baena on the ATP tour.
A look at the match stats
The men's singles second-round clash ran for two hours and 16 minutes. Tsitsipas won a total of 96 points and 46 winners in the match. He fired six aces compared to the former's none. Tsitsipas won 41% of receiving points and 78% of net points. Tsitsipas recorded as many as five double faults. He smashed the fastest serve of the match (221 KPH).
20 match-wins at French Open
Tsitsipas now has 20 match-wins at the French Open. This is the second Grand Slam where the Greek has over 20 wins. Tsitsipas has a win-loss record of 21-6 at the Australian Open. He reached the French Open final in 2021 wherein Novak Djokovic defeated him in a five-set thriller. Earlier this week, Tsitsipas claimed his 50th Grand Slam win.
ATP head-to-head: Tsitsipas 2-0 Carballes Baena
As stated, Tsitsipas maintains a perfect record against Carballes Baena on the ATP tour. In the only other fixture between the two, Tsitsipas claimed a 6-7(2), 6-2, 7-6(3) win. Notably, it was also a clay-court clash (Estoril, 2018).