Sports

England, Ireland set to clash in one-off Test at Lord's

England, Ireland set to clash in one-off Test at Lord's

Written by Parth Dhall May 31, 2023, 04:16 pm 3 min read

Ben Stokes will lead England at Lord's (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England and Ireland will lock horns in a one-off Test, starting June 1 at the iconic Lord's ground. The clash marks the start of England's home season, and they would be raring to emerge winners. England would want to enter the Ashes with a win in their bag. Although Ireland will take the field as underdogs, they have some quality players in their ranks.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The fixture will start on June 1 at Lord's (3:30pm IST). The pitch here assists both batters and bowlers. Pacers cash in initially as the conditions offer swing. 310 reads the average first-inning score here in Test cricket. There is no prediction for rain throughout the match. The Sony Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on SonyLIV (subscription).

A look at the head-to-head record

England and Ireland have met just once in Tests so far, back in July 2019. That game also took place at the Lord's, and it was an absolute thriller. Joe Root's men were bundled out for 85 while batting first. Though the visitors took a hefty lead by posting 207, the hosts posted 303 in their second outing and eventually won by 143 runs.

England have already announced their Playing XI

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, and Jack Leach. Ireland (Probable XI): Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, and George Dockrell.

Josh Tongue set to make his debut

Uncapped fast bowler Josh Tongue has been added to England's XI for the one-off Test. The youngster, who represents Worcestershire in domestic cricket, has been impressive lately and the same earned him a maiden England call-up. Notably, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson's injuries propelled Tongue's inclusion into the team. Besides, all-rounder Chris Woakes has been left out.

Milestones: Root set to complete 11,000 Test runs

Stokes requires six scalps to complete 200 wickets in Test cricket. Root needs just 52 runs to become the second England player after Alastair Cook to accomplish 11,000 Test runs. Pope (1,841) can get to 2,000 runs in the longest format. Wood needs a 10-wicket haul to complete 100 wickets in Test cricket. Bairstow (46) can complete 50 Test sixes.

A look at Fantasy XI options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jonny Bairstow, Lorcan Tucker, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Ben Stokes (vice-captain), Andy McBrine, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, and Jack Leach. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Jonny Bairstow, Lorcan Tucker, Joe Root (captain), Harry Brook, Andrew Balbirnie (vice-captain), Harry Tector, Ben Stokes, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood.