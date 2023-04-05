Sports

Mushfiqur Rahim slams his 10th Test century, scripts this record

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 05, 2023, 05:28 pm 1 min read

Mushfiqur is the third Bangladesh batter to have slammed 10 or more Test tons (Source: Twitter/@BCBtigers)

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has slammed his 10th century in Test cricket. The right-hander reached the landmark on Day 2 of the one-off Test against Ireland at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. His 166-ball 126 took the hosts past 300 after they were reduced to 199/4. Bangladesh racked up 369 after Ireland managed 214 in the first innings. Here are the key stats.

Joint-second-most Test tons for Bangladesh

Mushfiqur is one of Bangladesh's finest-ever players in international cricket. The 35-year-old has been one of their go-to batters in crunch situations. As stated, Mushfiqur, the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in Tests, struck his 10th century. He has become just the third Bangladesh batter to have slammed 10 or more Test tons, Tamim Iqbal (10) and Mominul Haque (11) being the others.

Most Test runs for Bangladesh

Last year, Mushfiqur ran past the 5,000-run mark in whites during the first Test against Sri Lanka. He became the first batter from Bangladesh to have chronicled such a feat. As of now, Mushfiqur has scored 5,447 runs from 85 Tests at an average of 38.09. Meanwhile, Tamim has the second-most runs for Bangla Tigers in Tests (5,103).