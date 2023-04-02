Sports

IPL 2023: Tilak Varma helps MI score 171/7 versus RCB

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 02, 2023, 09:32 pm 2 min read

Royal Challengers Bangalore saw Mumbai Indians score 171/7 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore saw Mumbai Indians score 171/7 in match number 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday. Asked to bat, MI lost three wickets inside the powerplay. Tilak Varma (84*) was the only bright spark for MI with a superb unbeaten fifty. For RCB, Karn Sharma claimed 2/32 and Mohammed Siraj was economical (1/21).

Tilak Varma shines for MI

Varma was the star for MI. He came in when his side was 20/3 after the dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma in the 6th over. Varma played a calculated knock to bring up his third IPL fifty, besides his best score in the competition. His knock was laced with nine fours and four sixes. Notably, Varma has raced to 470-plus runs in the IPL.

MI suffer in the first six overs

MI were off to a poor start, losing Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, and Rohit inside the first six overs. MI ended the powerplay by managing just 29 runs. Siraj was excellent for RCB, bowling three overs and conceding five runs for one wicket.

RCB concede 38 in the last two overs

MI were 102/5 after 15 overs and RCB gave away a whopping 69 runs in the last five overs. Notably, RCB conceded a staggering 38 runs in the last two overs. Siraj conceded 16 in the 19th over before Harshal Patel conceded 22.