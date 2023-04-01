Sports

IPL 2023: Aiden Markram-less SRH to host RR

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 01, 2023, 10:30 am 3 min read

RR finished as runners-up last season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will kick-start their respective campaigns against each other in Match 4 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Royals enjoyed an impressive run last season and finished as runners-up. Though SRH also played some quality cricket, they lost their way toward the end and missed a playoff berth. Here is the preview of the contest.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host this duel on Sunday (April 2). The track here generally favors the batters as the average run rate of teams batting first here reads 7.88. Chasing teams have won 61 of the 109 T20s played here. While Star Sports Network would provide the live telecast (3:30 PM IST), Viacom18 and JioCinema hold the streaming rights.

Here is the head-to-head record

The head-to-head record can't differentiate the two sides as they own eight victories apiece against each other in 16 meetings. The two sides met once last season and RR claimed a 61-run triumph. Skipper Sanju Samson (55) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/22) starred for RR.

SRH missing out on key names

South African trio of Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, and Heinrich Klaasen will be unavailable for SRH due to national duties. In Markram's absence, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead SRH. Eyes will be on Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, and Mayank Agarwal. Meanwhile, RR can field their best XI which will be studded with names like Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Trent Boult.

A look at the Probable XIs of both sides

SRH (Probable XI): Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glen Philips (wicket-keeper), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), Umran Malik, T Natarajan, and Adil Rashid. RR(Probable XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain & wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Here are the key performers

Bhuvneshwar owns 57 powerplay wickets in IPL. No other bowler has scalped more wickets in this phase. Umran Malik finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker last season (22 wickets). Jos Buttler scored 863 runs in IPL 2022, the second-most for any player in a season. Chahal won the Purple Cap last season as he led the wickets column, scalping 27 dismissals in 17 matches.

