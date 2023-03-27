Sports

Indian Premier League: KL Rahul owns most runs since 2018

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 27, 2023, 09:42 pm 3 min read

KL Rahul will lead LSG in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants will look to build on their decent Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign last term when they reached the playoffs. Led by the dynamic KL Rahul, LSG will be aiming for their maiden IPL crown this season. The onus will be on Rahul, who has been in prolific form since 2018. We decode his IPL stats from the last five seasons.

A look at Rahul's IPL numbers

Rahul has been a prolific run-getter in the IPL. In 109 IPL games, he has hammered 3,889 runs at 48.01. He will be the 14th batter in IPL history to reach 4,000 runs. The LSG skipper has four tons and 31 fifties in the tournament (SR: 136.22). His highest score of 132* (for PBKS against RCB in 2020) is the fifth-highest IPL individual score.

Rahul inching toward 4,000 IPL runs

Rahul is only 111 away from the milestone of 4,000 runs in the IPL. As mentioned, he will become the 14th batter in the tournament's history to get to this landmark. He will also be the 11th Indian batter to reach the feat. He could surpass Ajinkya Rahane (4,074) and Ambati Rayudu (4,190) in the overall runs tally if he cracks a big season.

Most runs since IPL 2018

Rahul has hammered 3,164 runs in 70 matches since the start of IPL 2018. He is the highest run-scorer in this period. The tally includes four tons and 27 fifties. Rahul is the only batter to slam 3,000-plus IPL runs in this period. Shikhar Dhawan (2,683), the only other batter to score 2,500-plus since IPL 2018, follows Rahul on this tally.

Best batting average in IPL

Rahul's average of 48.01 is the highest among players who have played 100+ IPL games. Since 2018, his average of 55.50 is the highest among batters who have scored 2,000 or more runs in the tournament in this period. He also has the joint-third-most hundreds in the tournament (4), only behind Chris Gayle (6) and Virat Kohli (5).

Joint-fastest fifty of IPL

Rahul has smoked the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history from only 14 deliveries in 2018 against the Delhi Capitals. He finished with 51 off 16 deliveries, smashing six fours and four sixes, striking at 318.75. He shares the feat with KKR's Pat Cummins.

Most 50-plus scores since 2018

Rahul has recorded 31 fifty-plus scores since 2018, more than any other batter in the tournament during this period. He has 10 more 50-plus scores than second-placed Dhawan, who has 21 fifties in this regard.

KL Rahul's numbers as captain

Rahul made his captaincy debut in IPL 2018 with PBKS. So far, he has led in 42 IPL matches, winning on 20 occasions. Besides, he has suffered 20 defeats (excluding Super Over results). He has a win percentage of 50% in the tournament. Last season, Rahul led LSG to victory in nine games and helped them reach the playoffs.

Here are Rahul's other records

Rahul's 132* is the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL. It is the fifth-highest individual score overall. He is PBKS's highest run-scorer in the IPL with 2,548 runs. He was the first Indian to score 500-plus runs in five consecutive seasons. Rahul and Quinton de Kock's stand of 210* against KKR last season remains the highest opening partnership in the tournament's history.

Key details about IPL 2023

Reigning champions Gujarat Titans will host Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in the curtain-raiser of IPL 2023. Meanwhile, Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will host Delhi Capitals on April 1. The IPL will return to its old home and away format with all 10 teams scheduled to play seven games at their home venue and seven away.