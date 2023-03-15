Sports

IPL 2023: David Warner set to captain Delhi Capitals

IPL 2023: David Warner set to captain Delhi Capitals

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Parth Dhall Mar 15, 2023, 10:43 pm 2 min read

David Warner replaces Rishabh Pant as DC's skipper

David Warner is set to lead Delhi Capitals in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), reported ESPNcricinfo. The southpaw has replaced injured Rishabh Pant, who was ruled out of the season after surviving a dreadful car crash. Notably, Warner has been one of the most successful batters in IPL and carries leadership experience as well. Here are further details.

How he has fared in IPL?

Warner is a proven leader in IPL, having led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden title in 2016. As he has been a prolific run-scorer in the tournament, the management has several reasons to give him the command. He currently owns 5,881 runs in 162 IPL games at 42.01 (100s: 4). Warner has smashed the most half-centuries in the competition (55).

Ponting and DC management picked Warner

According to ESPNcricinfo, DC head coach Ricky Ponting and the management mutually agreed to keep Warner at the helm. The Australian batter replaces Pant, who is recovering after being involved in a car crash in December last year.

Warner, the leader!

As mentioned, SRH won their maiden IPL title in 2016 under Warner. The 36-year-old has also captained Australia in three ODIs and nine T20Is. Overall, Warner has led in 69 matches in the IPL, having won 35 and lost 32 (two tied matches). He also captained DC in two matches during his first stint with the franchise (between 2009 and 2013).

Warner's batting numbers as captain

It is worth noting that Warner has 2,840 runs at an average of 47.33 as captain in the IPL (one century and 26 fifties). His strike rate while leading reads 142.28. Hence, the management had several reasons to give him the command.